Teaching your child responsibility begins at home, and there’s no better way to start them on the right track than to give them tasks to help out around the house. Here is a guide to help you assign age-appropriate chores to your child. See below or download the chore chart here.

Ages 2 to 3

Neatly stack books and magazines

Put dirty clothes in the hamper

Put toys away

Clean up minor spills

Fill pet’s food dish or water dish

Ages 4 to 5

All previous chores

Use hand-held vacuum to clean up small messes

Unload plastic kitchen utensils from dishwasher

Clear off dinner table

Bring in the mail

Make their bed

Help with the garden or yard by pulling weeds or watering flowers

Empty trash cans

Fold towels

Dust

Ages 6 to 7

All previous chores

Sweep floors

Sort and fold laundry

Rake leaves

Set and clear off dinner table

Ages 8 to 9

All previous chores

Load dishwasher

Take dog for a walk

Put away groceries

Put away own laundry

Mop floors

Vacuum

Take out trash

Unload dishwasher

Help with meal prep

Aged 10 and Older

All previous chores

Load dishwasher/wash dishes

Wash windows

Clean bathroom

Do/fold laundry

Clean kitchen

Change bed sheets

Mow the yard