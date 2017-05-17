A to Z: All Things Home Glossary
- Appraisal. An expert evaluation of property.
- Bricks. Acme Brick makes bricks for every type of home and for every budget, from starter homes to multimillion dollar mansions.
- Countertops. Whether you’re looking for a piece of granite for a small table or new countertops, backsplashes, cabinets and flooring for your entire home, Sheppard’s Countertops is happy to provide you with a free estimate.
- Dedication. Faith Pinkley Payne is a dedicated realtor who treats her clients like family. She works with them and hopes when they close on a house, they are pleased with all she has done for them. Call Faith for all your buying and selling needs.
- Electric. For more than four decades, employee-owned Wilhite Electric has worked to establish a reputation for integrity as electrical contractors for residential and commercial properties.
- Farm table. Ecru Design’s philosophy embodies the rustic simplicity of the French countryside: the rawness of the materials, the aged patinas and the neutral tones displayed through this farmhouse design/table.
- Gutters. LA Rain Pros offers on-site seamless gutter fabricating machines that are equipped with every accessory necessary for flawless installation of customized systems tailored to clients’ needs.
- Home. Having constructed some of the most elegant homes in Shreveport and Bossier City, Hamilton Builders strives to exceed each client’s expectation in every home they build.
- Irrigation. An irrigation system means your lawn gets the water it needs, plus it conserves water and saves time.
- Junk. Do not move the junk! Moving is the time to de-clutter — you will save effort in packing boxes and, immediately, your home will feel more spacious.
- Kitchen. The kitchen is the hub of the home for family gatherings, homework and entertaining. Add your personality to make it warm and inviting.
- Lighting. Lighting plays a huge part in setting the tone of your home and helping to create focal points to highlight objects or different areas in a room. It can make a space seem warm and cozy or crisp and cool.
- Magnolia Home. Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines is currently available at Ivan Smith. This Manor Cathedral Iron Canopy Bed will be the centerpiece of your bedroom. With its style of clean lines and the patina of aged metals, this bed is sure to captivate. Curved cathedral style corners on the head and foot panels adds that extra style.
- Neutral. Neutral color schemes are perfect for walls and furniture. Add coordinating color by accessorizing your home.
- Outdoor lighting. Red River Lights installs and maintains low-voltage outdoor lighting systems which create a custom light-scape for your home or business.
- Pools. Morehead Pools understands your outdoor living space is an extension of you and your home, and that’s why they are not only dedicated to designing custom pools, spas and attractive renovations, but also providing you an enjoyable personal experience that transcends beyond construction.
- Quicker Sale. Staging your home will make it more attractive to potential buyers and could result in a quicker sale.
- Roofing. Rain Pro Roofing — You can’t go wrong with using a local, family owned company like Rain Pro Roofing, whose employees are committed to their customers.
- Shutters. Shutters were originally designed to serve three basic functions: light control, ventilation and protection. Although they still serve these purposes today, modern shutters also serve a more decorative function.
- Tankless water heater. When you want a plumbing and heating company with a great reputation, you call Rinchuso’s. Bradford White water heaters are available in multiple styles and fuel sources. And they are made in America.
- Up to date. Keeping your home updated will save you money over time.
- Vaughan Builders. This beautiful home in a gated community has a lake view on the south side of Cross Lake. The spacious front porch and balcony make this an ideal setting for retreating or entertaining. This can be your new home. Plan to visit this home with many unique design elements; representing a dynamic collaboration between Rachel Rhodes and Ben Vaughan Builders, Inc., during the Parade of Homes, June 3-4 and June 10-11.
- Waterscapes. Escape in your own backyard to resort style pools designed and built by Steve Evans of Waterscapes, Inc.
- X-Factor. Whether its décor, design, inside or outside a little eXtra goes a long way.
- Yard. JLT Landscape Professionals can turn your yard into its best. The experts at JLT can transform your lawn into a beautiful paradise.
- Zone. Zone your home back to the original layout and use of space before placing it on the market.
Submit a Comment