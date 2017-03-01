SB Magazine sent ballots to over 800 lawyers in the Shreveport-Bossier community. Voters were asked the following question: Which Shreveport-Bossier lawyers, of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best? Voters could nominate one lawyer from their own firms and two lawyers from outside firms. Each ballot had to be signed and lawyers could not vote for themselves. The votes are in and the Top Attorneys list has been compiled to bring you the best of the best.

Steven D. Carby
Attorney at Law

Patrick Jackson 
Attorney at Law

Eric Johnson
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm

Zachary Moffett 
Attorney of Law

W. Michael Adams
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Paul M. Adkins
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Alexandra Aeillo
Attorney at Law

Royal R. Alexander
Attorney at Law

Wm. Timothy Allen, III.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Mary Amari
The Law Office of Ronald Miciotto

Michael Ameen, Jr.
Hargrove, Smelley & Strickland

Logan Anderson
Legal Counsel, Benteler Steel

D. Rex Anglin
Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway

M. Thomas Arceneaux
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Donald J. Armand
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

James H. Askew
Attorney at Law

Lee H. Ayres
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine, LLC

Jack M. Bailey, Jr.
The Jack Bailey Law Corporation

Daniel J. Baker
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

Steve Baker
Warren and Baker

Katherine Smith Baker
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Price Barker
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

Deborah Shea Baukman
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Roy Beard
United Title Louisiana

J. Todd Benson
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Julie E. Blewer
Davidson Summers

Summer S. Bluford
Dudley & DeBosier

John Bokenfohr
Attorney at Law

James E. Bolin, Jr.
Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway

Thomas A. Bordelon
The Law Office of Thomas Bordelon

Marianne Cosse Boston
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Gary A. Bowers
Bowers Law Firm

Charles Bradshaw
Law Offices of Charles Bradshaw

Cynthia L. Carroll-Bridges
Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Edwin Byrd, III
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Nelson Cameron
Attorney at Law

Elizabeth M. Carmody
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Frank Carroll
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Reginald E. Cassibry
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Sonia Cassidy
Attorney at Law

Samuel W. Caverlee
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Scott J. Chafin, Jr.
Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson

Kenneth A. Chandler
Attorney at Law

Layne Clark, Jr.
Wiener, Weiss and Madison

Joshua Clayton
The Clayton Law Firm

Patrick Cole
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

James H. Colvin, Jr.
Colvin, Smith & McKay

Kelli R. Cook
The Cook Law Firm

Sidney E. Cook, Jr.
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Allen Cooper
The Law Office of Allen Cooper, LLC

Heather Courtney
Caddo Parish Public Defender

John T. Cox, Jr.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Victoria Cranford
Attorney at Law

L. David Cromwell
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Marie Curry Vanderlick
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

John R. D’Anna
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Randall S. Davidson
Davidson Summers

Justin C. Dewett
Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Frank M. Dodson
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Katherine Douthitt
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Robert A. Dunkelman
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Jerry Edwards
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Marcus E. Edwards
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

John W. Evans, Jr.
Evans & Franklin

Randal Fish
Attorney at Law

Brian C. Flanagan
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

William Flanagan
U.S. Attorney’s Office

J. William Fleming
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Melissa Scott Flores
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Cornell Flournoy
Nelson & Hammons

Peter R. Flowers
Flowers & Long

Stephen C. Fortson
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Allison Foster
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Jarred Franklin
Evans & Franklin

John Frazier
Wiener, Weiss and Madison

James B. Gardner, Jr.
Lunn Irion Law Firm

David Garrett
Anderson Oil & Gas

Ryan E. Gatti
Gatti & Merckle

Walter Gerhardt
Law Offices of Robinson & Gerhardt

Sarah Giglio
Gilmer & Giglio

Harold C. Gilley
Gilley & Gilley

Patricia A. Gilley
Gilley & Gilley

Tristan P. Gilley
Attorney at Law

Bobby S. Gilliam
Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam

Mark E. Gilliam
Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam

Katherine E. Gilmer
Elton Richey & Associates

Joseph Gilsoul
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Stephen A. Glassell
Attorney at Law

Kurt Goins
Caddo Parish Public Defender

Daryl Gold
Attorney at Law

Alan Golden
Mouton Law Firm

Mark Goodwin
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Ryan Goodwin
Lunn Irion Law Firm

Daniel Gordon
Gordon & Gordon Law Firm

Lori C. Graham
Attorney at Law

Whitley Graves
Attorney at Law

J. Broocks Greer, III
Attorney at Law

Joseph A. Gregorio
Joseph A. Gregorio, A Professional Law Firm

Sam N. Gregorio
Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson
Richard E. Griffith
Attorney at Law

Jeffrey D. Guerriero
Guerriero & Guerriero

Jean-Paul Guidry
The Law Office of Jean-Paul Guidry, LLC

Kenneth Haines
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

David Hamm
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

John L. Hammons
Nelson & Hammons

Albert M. Hand, Jr.
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Robert M. Hanna
Attorney at Law

Joseph L. Hargrove, Jr.
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

Robin S. Harvill
Magnolia Title Robin Harvill Attorney at Law

Douglas L. Harville
The Harville Law Firm

Christopher Hatch
The Law Office of Christopher Hatch

John Hayter
Hayter & Reynolds

W. Lake Hearne
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

David Hemken
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Joey Hendrix
Attorney at Law

Phillip Hendry
Attorney at Law

Kenneth L. Hickman
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Jennifer Walls Hilburn
Hilburn & Hilburn

W. James Hill, III
Smitherman, Hill, & Brice

John Hodge
Wiener, Weiss and Madison

Jena Hogan
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Brian A. Homza
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Natalie R. Howell
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm

William Huguet
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

James Hunter
Hunter Law Firm

D. Brennan Hussey
Casten & Pearce

Andrew Jacobs
Attorney at Law

T. Haller Jackson, III
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

J. Kris Jackson
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

Sam L. Jenkins, Jr.
Attorney at Law

Curtis Joseph
Winchell & Joseph

Richard M. John
Smith & John Attorneys at Law

B. Slattery Johnson, Jr.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Bernard S. Johnson
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Ginger West Johnson
Law Office of Ginger West Johnson

Harry Johnson
Morris, Dewitt & Savoie

Julie Payne Johnson
Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson

Robert W. Johnson
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Allen P. Jones
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Allison A. Jones
Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite

Edward Jones
LSU Health Shreveport

Marshall J. Jones
Jones & Odom, LLP

Tara R. Jones
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

John T. Kalmbach
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

William C. Kalmbach
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

J. Ransdell Keene
Law Offices of J. Ransdell Keene

William Kendig
Rice & Kendig

Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

William Pete King
Attorney at Law

Gia Kosmitis
Law Office of Gia Kosmitis

Sarah A. Kirkpatrick
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Robert Knight
Knight Law Firm

Pete Krammer
Kammer & Huckabay Law Firm

Cliffe Laborde, III
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Norman I. Lafargue
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Richard Lamb, III
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Brian Landry
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Glenn Langley
Langley, Parks, Horton & Maxwell

Ronald F. Lattier
Law Offices of Ronald F. Lattier

H. Lyn Lawrence, Jr.
The Law Offices of H. Lyn Lawrence, Jr.

Jeffrey L. Little
Law Office of Jeffrey L. Little

Kelly Long
Flowers & Long

William R. Long
Attorney at Law

Gary Love
General Counsel, O’Brien Energy Company

Jonathan E. Love
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

Lisa Lafargue Love
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Michael Lowe
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

John M. Madison, Jr.
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Mark K. Manno
Fischer & Manno

Ben Marshall, Jr.
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Kenneth Mascagni
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Matthew R. May
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Brooks W. May
United Title Company

Cody R. Mayo, Jr.
Attorney at Law

Kevin M. McCrary
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Charles McCollum
Flowers & Long

Kyle McGuire
Perkins & Associates

Kyle McInnis
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

Roland McKneely, III
Attorney at Law

James C. McMichael, Jr.
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Kay Cowden Medlin Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea, LLC

William Deryl Medlin
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Michael Melerine
Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory

Charles Taunton Melville
Colvin, Smith & McKay

Emily S. Merckle
Gatti & Merckle

Chris Miciotto
The Law Office of Allen Cooper, LLC

Mark Miciotto
Attorney at Law

Ron Miciotto
Law Office of Ronald Miciotto

Alexander Mijalis
Lunn Irion Law Firm

James A. Mijalis
Lunn Irion Law Firm

John Milkovich
Attorney at Law

George H. Mills, Jr.
Attorney at Law

Patricia Miramon
Attorney at Law

David G. Moore
Attorney at Law

Kyle Moore
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Trey Morris
Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Lance Mosley
Mosley Title

Edward F. Mouton
Mouton Law Firm

Malcolm S. Murchison
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

William W. Murray, Jr.
Nelson & Hammons

R. Joseph Naus
Weiner, Weiss & Madison

Woody Nesbitt
Attorney at Law

Charles J. Neupert, Jr.
Main Street Title

Jason Nichols
Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway

John Nickelson
Nickelson Law Firm

Ebonee Rhodes Norris
Jacqueline Scott & Associates

John S. Odom, Jr.
Jones & Odom, LLP

Mark Odom
Attorney at Law

Anna W. O’Neal
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Stephen J. Paine
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Julianna Petchak Parks
Langley, Parks, Horton, & Maxwell

Santi A. Parks
Attorney at Law

William Peatross
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Cynthia Peatross
Hayter & Reynolds

Mark Perkins
Perkins & Associates

J.E. Pierson, Jr.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Lawrence W. Pettiette, Jr.
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Jason Poe
Attorney at Law

Nyle A. Politz
Booth, Lockard, Politz & LeSage

Megan Poljak
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Thomas A. Pressly
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Robert G. Pugh, III
Pugh, Pugh & Pugh

Lamar Pugh
Pugh, Pugh & Pugh

Rebecca Radford
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Robert W. Raley
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Andrew Randall
Randall & Johnson, LLC

Ronald Raney
Lunn Irion Law Firm

Frederick Ratzburg
Attorney at Law

Joel A. Rice
Rice & Kendig

J. Marshall Rice
Rice & Kendig

Carl Rice
Rice & Kendig

Herschel E. Richard, Jr.
Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway

Elton B. Richey
Elton Richey & Associates

Vernon Richie
Richie, Richie & Oberle

Michael E. Riddick
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Caldwell Roberts, Jr.
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Kyle M. Robinson
Robinson & Williams

Mark William Rogers
Law Offices of Mark Rogers

Gordon Rountree
Law Office of Gordon Rountree

G. Adam Savoie
Morris, Dewitt & Savoie

Carey T. Schimpf
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Logan Schroeder
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Jacqueline Scott
Jacqueline Scott & Associates

Alan T. Seabaugh
Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory

Chad Sepulvado
Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory

John E. Settle, Jr.
Attorney at Law

Meagan Shadinger
Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Zachary A. Shadinger
Law Office of Allen Cooper

Joseph L. Shea, Jr.
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Curtis R. Shelton
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Harry D. Simmons
Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Steven E. Soileau
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

David L. Smelley
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

Cole Smith
Colvin, Smith & McKay

Craig Smith
Smith & John Attorneys at Law

Drew Smith
Attorney at Law

Stacey A. Smith
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

H.F. Sockrider, Jr.
Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway

Jennifer N. Soto
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Christopher M. Stahl
The Law Office of Christopher M. Stahl

Ron Christopher Stamps
Attorney at Law

Alan Stegall
Law Office of Alan Stegall

Charles W. Strickland
Attorney at Law

Paul Strickland
Hargrove, Smelley & Strickland

Doug Stinson
Stinson Law Firm

Allyn Stroud
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Grant E. Summers
Davidson Summers

Robert Sutton, Sr.
Sutton & Sutton

David Taggart
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Cecil W. Talley
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

J. Dhu Thompson
Law Offices of J. Dhu Thompson

Kimberly Purdy Thomas
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

Jarrod Trash
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Zelda Tucker
Attorney at Law

David Turansky
Law Office of David Turansky

John C. Turnage
Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Michael Vergis
Attorney at Law

Yves M. Verret, III
Attorney at Law

S. Lynn Walker
Attorney at Law

Jason Waltman
Jason Waltman Law Firm

Alex Washington
Attorney at Law

Donald Weathersby
Attorney at Law

Amos L. Wedgewood, III
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Ronald R. Weems
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Jeffrey W. Weiss
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Shante’ Wells
Washington & Wells

Geoffrey Westmoreland
Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Rachel Wiggins
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm

Luke Whetstone
Nelson & Hammons

David L. White
Attorney at Law

Jacob C. White
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Gregg Wilkes
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Craig Williams
Robinson & Williams

John R. Williams
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Joshua Williams
Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office

Ryan C. Williams
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Stacey D. Williams
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Mary Winchell
Winchell & Joseph

Scott R. Wolf
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Timothy R. Wynn
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Stephen Yancey
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Scott Zimmer
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law