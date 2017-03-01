2017 Top Attorneys
SB Magazine sent ballots to over 800 lawyers in the Shreveport-Bossier community. Voters were asked the following question: Which Shreveport-Bossier lawyers, of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best? Voters could nominate one lawyer from their own firms and two lawyers from outside firms. Each ballot had to be signed and lawyers could not vote for themselves. The votes are in and the Top Attorneys list has been compiled to bring you the best of the best.
Steven D. Carby
Attorney at Law
Patrick Jackson
Attorney at Law
Eric Johnson
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm
Zachary Moffett
Attorney of Law
W. Michael Adams
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Paul M. Adkins
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Alexandra Aeillo
Attorney at Law
Royal R. Alexander
Attorney at Law
Wm. Timothy Allen, III.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Mary Amari
The Law Office of Ronald Miciotto
Michael Ameen, Jr.
Hargrove, Smelley & Strickland
Logan Anderson
Legal Counsel, Benteler Steel
D. Rex Anglin
Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway
M. Thomas Arceneaux
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Donald J. Armand
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP
James H. Askew
Attorney at Law
Lee H. Ayres
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine, LLC
Jack M. Bailey, Jr.
The Jack Bailey Law Corporation
Daniel J. Baker
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole
Steve Baker
Warren and Baker
Katherine Smith Baker
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Price Barker
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law
Deborah Shea Baukman
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
Roy Beard
United Title Louisiana
J. Todd Benson
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Julie E. Blewer
Davidson Summers
Summer S. Bluford
Dudley & DeBosier
John Bokenfohr
Attorney at Law
James E. Bolin, Jr.
Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway
Thomas A. Bordelon
The Law Office of Thomas Bordelon
Marianne Cosse Boston
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Gary A. Bowers
Bowers Law Firm
Charles Bradshaw
Law Offices of Charles Bradshaw
Cynthia L. Carroll-Bridges
Morris, Dewett & Savoie
Edwin Byrd, III
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP
Nelson Cameron
Attorney at Law
Steven D. Carby
Attorney at Law
Elizabeth M. Carmody
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Frank Carroll
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
Reginald E. Cassibry
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Sonia Cassidy
Attorney at Law
Samuel W. Caverlee
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Scott J. Chafin, Jr.
Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson
Kenneth A. Chandler
Attorney at Law
Layne Clark, Jr.
Wiener, Weiss and Madison
Joshua Clayton
The Clayton Law Firm
Patrick Cole
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole
James H. Colvin, Jr.
Colvin, Smith & McKay
Kelli R. Cook
The Cook Law Firm
Sidney E. Cook, Jr.
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Allen Cooper
The Law Office of Allen Cooper, LLC
Heather Courtney
Caddo Parish Public Defender
John T. Cox, Jr.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Victoria Cranford
Attorney at Law
L. David Cromwell
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP
Marie Curry Vanderlick
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland
John R. D’Anna
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC
Randall S. Davidson
Davidson Summers
Justin C. Dewett
Morris, Dewett & Savoie
Frank M. Dodson
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Katherine Douthitt
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Robert A. Dunkelman
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP
Jerry Edwards
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Marcus E. Edwards
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
John W. Evans, Jr.
Evans & Franklin
Randal Fish
Attorney at Law
Brian C. Flanagan
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
William Flanagan
U.S. Attorney’s Office
J. William Fleming
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Melissa Scott Flores
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Cornell Flournoy
Nelson & Hammons
Peter R. Flowers
Flowers & Long
Stephen C. Fortson
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Allison Foster
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Jarred Franklin
Evans & Franklin
John Frazier
Wiener, Weiss and Madison
James B. Gardner, Jr.
Lunn Irion Law Firm
David Garrett
Anderson Oil & Gas
Ryan E. Gatti
Gatti & Merckle
Walter Gerhardt
Law Offices of Robinson & Gerhardt
Sarah Giglio
Gilmer & Giglio
Harold C. Gilley
Gilley & Gilley
Patricia A. Gilley
Gilley & Gilley
Tristan P. Gilley
Attorney at Law
Bobby S. Gilliam
Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam
Mark E. Gilliam
Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam
Katherine E. Gilmer
Elton Richey & Associates
Joseph Gilsoul
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore
Stephen A. Glassell
Attorney at Law
Kurt Goins
Caddo Parish Public Defender
Daryl Gold
Attorney at Law
Alan Golden
Mouton Law Firm
Mark Goodwin
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
Ryan Goodwin
Lunn Irion Law Firm
Daniel Gordon
Gordon & Gordon Law Firm
Lori C. Graham
Attorney at Law
Whitley Graves
Attorney at Law
J. Broocks Greer, III
Attorney at Law
Joseph A. Gregorio
Joseph A. Gregorio, A Professional Law Firm
Sam N. Gregorio
Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson
Richard E. Griffith
Attorney at Law
Jeffrey D. Guerriero
Guerriero & Guerriero
Jean-Paul Guidry
The Law Office of Jean-Paul Guidry, LLC
Kenneth Haines
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore
David Hamm
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law
John L. Hammons
Nelson & Hammons
Albert M. Hand, Jr.
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Robert M. Hanna
Attorney at Law
Joseph L. Hargrove, Jr.
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland
Robin S. Harvill
Magnolia Title Robin Harvill Attorney at Law
Douglas L. Harville
The Harville Law Firm
Christopher Hatch
The Law Office of Christopher Hatch
John Hayter
Hayter & Reynolds
W. Lake Hearne
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
David Hemken
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Joey Hendrix
Attorney at Law
Phillip Hendry
Attorney at Law
Kenneth L. Hickman
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Jennifer Walls Hilburn
Hilburn & Hilburn
W. James Hill, III
Smitherman, Hill, & Brice
John Hodge
Wiener, Weiss and Madison
Jena Hogan
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Brian A. Homza
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Natalie R. Howell
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm
William Huguet
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law
James Hunter
Hunter Law Firm
D. Brennan Hussey
Casten & Pearce
Andrew Jacobs
Attorney at Law
T. Haller Jackson, III
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
J. Kris Jackson
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole
Patrick Jackson
Attorney at Law
Sam L. Jenkins, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Curtis Joseph
Winchell & Joseph
Richard M. John
Smith & John Attorneys at Law
B. Slattery Johnson, Jr.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Bernard S. Johnson
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Eric Johnson
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm
Ginger West Johnson
Law Office of Ginger West Johnson
Harry Johnson
Morris, Dewitt & Savoie
Julie Payne Johnson
Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson
Robert W. Johnson
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Allen P. Jones
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Allison A. Jones
Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite
Edward Jones
LSU Health Shreveport
Marshall J. Jones
Jones & Odom, LLP
Tara R. Jones
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
John T. Kalmbach
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
William C. Kalmbach
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
J. Ransdell Keene
Law Offices of J. Ransdell Keene
William Kendig
Rice & Kendig
Robert Kennedy, Jr.
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
William Pete King
Attorney at Law
Gia Kosmitis
Law Office of Gia Kosmitis
Sarah A. Kirkpatrick
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Robert Knight
Knight Law Firm
Pete Krammer
Kammer & Huckabay Law Firm
Cliffe Laborde, III
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Norman I. Lafargue
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC
Richard Lamb, III
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Brian Landry
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore
Glenn Langley
Langley, Parks, Horton & Maxwell
Ronald F. Lattier
Law Offices of Ronald F. Lattier
H. Lyn Lawrence, Jr.
The Law Offices of H. Lyn Lawrence, Jr.
Jeffrey L. Little
Law Office of Jeffrey L. Little
Kelly Long
Flowers & Long
William R. Long
Attorney at Law
Gary Love
General Counsel, O’Brien Energy Company
Jonathan E. Love
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland
Lisa Lafargue Love
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Michael Lowe
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law
John M. Madison, Jr.
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Mark K. Manno
Fischer & Manno
Ben Marshall, Jr.
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
Kenneth Mascagni
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Matthew R. May
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Brooks W. May
United Title Company
Cody R. Mayo, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Kevin M. McCrary
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Charles McCollum
Flowers & Long
Kyle McGuire
Perkins & Associates
Kyle McInnis
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law
Roland McKneely, III
Attorney at Law
James C. McMichael, Jr.
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC
Kay Cowden Medlin Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea, LLC
William Deryl Medlin
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC
Michael Melerine
Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory
Charles Taunton Melville
Colvin, Smith & McKay
Emily S. Merckle
Gatti & Merckle
Chris Miciotto
The Law Office of Allen Cooper, LLC
Mark Miciotto
Attorney at Law
Ron Miciotto
Law Office of Ronald Miciotto
Alexander Mijalis
Lunn Irion Law Firm
James A. Mijalis
Lunn Irion Law Firm
John Milkovich
Attorney at Law
George H. Mills, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Patricia Miramon
Attorney at Law
Zachary Moffett
Attorney of Law
David G. Moore
Attorney at Law
Kyle Moore
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore
Trey Morris
Morris, Dewett & Savoie
Lance Mosley
Mosley Title
Edward F. Mouton
Mouton Law Firm
Malcolm S. Murchison
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
William W. Murray, Jr.
Nelson & Hammons
R. Joseph Naus
Weiner, Weiss & Madison
Woody Nesbitt
Attorney at Law
Charles J. Neupert, Jr.
Main Street Title
Jason Nichols
Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway
John Nickelson
Nickelson Law Firm
Ebonee Rhodes Norris
Jacqueline Scott & Associates
John S. Odom, Jr.
Jones & Odom, LLP
Mark Odom
Attorney at Law
Anna W. O’Neal
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Stephen J. Paine
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Julianna Petchak Parks
Langley, Parks, Horton, & Maxwell
Santi A. Parks
Attorney at Law
William Peatross
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Cynthia Peatross
Hayter & Reynolds
Mark Perkins
Perkins & Associates
J.E. Pierson, Jr.
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Lawrence W. Pettiette, Jr.
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP
Jason Poe
Attorney at Law
Nyle A. Politz
Booth, Lockard, Politz & LeSage
Megan Poljak
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Thomas A. Pressly
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Robert G. Pugh, III
Pugh, Pugh & Pugh
Lamar Pugh
Pugh, Pugh & Pugh
Rebecca Radford
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Robert W. Raley
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Andrew Randall
Randall & Johnson, LLC
Ronald Raney
Lunn Irion Law Firm
Frederick Ratzburg
Attorney at Law
Joel A. Rice
Rice & Kendig
J. Marshall Rice
Rice & Kendig
Carl Rice
Rice & Kendig
Herschel E. Richard, Jr.
Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway
Elton B. Richey
Elton Richey & Associates
Vernon Richie
Richie, Richie & Oberle
Michael E. Riddick
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Caldwell Roberts, Jr.
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
Kyle M. Robinson
Robinson & Williams
Mark William Rogers
Law Offices of Mark Rogers
Donald Armand, Jr.
Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell
Gordon Rountree
Law Office of Gordon Rountree
G. Adam Savoie
Morris, Dewitt & Savoie
Carey T. Schimpf
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore
Logan Schroeder
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Jacqueline Scott
Jacqueline Scott & Associates
Alan T. Seabaugh
Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory
Chad Sepulvado
Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory
John E. Settle, Jr.
Attorney at Law
Meagan Shadinger
Morris, Dewett & Savoie
Zachary A. Shadinger
Law Office of Allen Cooper
Joseph L. Shea, Jr.
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Curtis R. Shelton
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Harry D. Simmons
Morris, Dewett & Savoie
Steven E. Soileau
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole
David L. Smelley
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland
Cole Smith
Colvin, Smith & McKay
Craig Smith
Smith & John Attorneys at Law
Drew Smith
Attorney at Law
Stacey A. Smith
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
H.F. Sockrider, Jr.
Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway
Jennifer N. Soto
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Christopher M. Stahl
The Law Office of Christopher M. Stahl
Ron Christopher Stamps
Attorney at Law
Alan Stegall
Law Office of Alan Stegall
Charles W. Strickland
Attorney at Law
Paul Strickland
Hargrove, Smelley & Strickland
Doug Stinson
Stinson Law Firm
Allyn Stroud
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Grant E. Summers
Davidson Summers
Robert Sutton, Sr.
Sutton & Sutton
David Taggart
Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea
Cecil W. Talley
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
J. Dhu Thompson
Law Offices of J. Dhu Thompson
Kimberly Purdy Thomas
Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole
Jarrod Trash
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Zelda Tucker
Attorney at Law
David Turansky
Law Office of David Turansky
John C. Turnage
Mayer, Smith & Roberts
Marie Curry Vanderlick
Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland
Michael Vergis
Attorney at Law
Yves M. Verret, III
Attorney at Law
S. Lynn Walker
Attorney at Law
Jason Waltman
Jason Waltman Law Firm
Alex Washington
Attorney at Law
Donald Weathersby
Attorney at Law
Amos L. Wedgewood, III
McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC
Ronald R. Weems
Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore
Jeffrey W. Weiss
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Shante’ Wells
Washington & Wells
Geoffrey Westmoreland
Wiener, Weiss & Madison
Rachel Wiggins
John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm
Luke Whetstone
Nelson & Hammons
David L. White
Attorney at Law
Jacob C. White
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Gregg Wilkes
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Craig Williams
Robinson & Williams
John R. Williams
Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine
Joshua Williams
Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office
Ryan C. Williams
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Stacey D. Williams
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Mary Winchell
Winchell & Joseph
Scott R. Wolf
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Timothy R. Wynn
Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC
Stephen Yancey
Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway
Scott Zimmer
Kean Miller Attorneys at Law