SB Magazine sent ballots to over 800 lawyers in the Shreveport-Bossier community. Voters were asked the following question: Which Shreveport-Bossier lawyers, of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the current best? Voters could nominate one lawyer from their own firms and two lawyers from outside firms. Each ballot had to be signed and lawyers could not vote for themselves. The votes are in and the Top Attorneys list has been compiled to bring you the best of the best.

Steven D. Carby

Attorney at Law

Patrick Jackson

Attorney at Law

Eric Johnson

John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm

Zachary Moffett

Attorney of Law

W. Michael Adams

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Paul M. Adkins

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Alexandra Aeillo

Attorney at Law

Royal R. Alexander

Attorney at Law

Wm. Timothy Allen, III.

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Mary Amari

The Law Office of Ronald Miciotto

Michael Ameen, Jr.

Hargrove, Smelley & Strickland

Logan Anderson

Legal Counsel, Benteler Steel

D. Rex Anglin

Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway

M. Thomas Arceneaux

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Donald J. Armand

Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

James H. Askew

Attorney at Law

Lee H. Ayres

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine, LLC

Jack M. Bailey, Jr.

The Jack Bailey Law Corporation

Daniel J. Baker

Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

Steve Baker

Warren and Baker

Katherine Smith Baker

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Price Barker

Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

Deborah Shea Baukman

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Roy Beard

United Title Louisiana

J. Todd Benson

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Julie E. Blewer

Davidson Summers

Summer S. Bluford

Dudley & DeBosier

John Bokenfohr

Attorney at Law

James E. Bolin, Jr.

Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway

Thomas A. Bordelon

The Law Office of Thomas Bordelon

Marianne Cosse Boston

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Gary A. Bowers

Bowers Law Firm

Charles Bradshaw

Law Offices of Charles Bradshaw

Cynthia L. Carroll-Bridges

Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Edwin Byrd, III

Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Nelson Cameron

Attorney at Law

Elizabeth M. Carmody

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Frank Carroll

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Reginald E. Cassibry

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Sonia Cassidy

Attorney at Law

Samuel W. Caverlee

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Scott J. Chafin, Jr.

Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson

Kenneth A. Chandler

Attorney at Law

Layne Clark, Jr.

Wiener, Weiss and Madison

Joshua Clayton

The Clayton Law Firm

Patrick Cole

Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

James H. Colvin, Jr.

Colvin, Smith & McKay

Kelli R. Cook

The Cook Law Firm

Sidney E. Cook, Jr.

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Allen Cooper

The Law Office of Allen Cooper, LLC

Heather Courtney

Caddo Parish Public Defender

John T. Cox, Jr.

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Victoria Cranford

Attorney at Law

L. David Cromwell

Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Marie Curry Vanderlick

Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

John R. D’Anna

McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Randall S. Davidson

Davidson Summers

Justin C. Dewett

Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Frank M. Dodson

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Katherine Douthitt

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Robert A. Dunkelman

Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Jerry Edwards

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Marcus E. Edwards

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

John W. Evans, Jr.

Evans & Franklin

Randal Fish

Attorney at Law

Brian C. Flanagan

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

William Flanagan

U.S. Attorney’s Office

J. William Fleming

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Melissa Scott Flores

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Cornell Flournoy

Nelson & Hammons

Peter R. Flowers

Flowers & Long

Stephen C. Fortson

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Allison Foster

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Jarred Franklin

Evans & Franklin

John Frazier

Wiener, Weiss and Madison

James B. Gardner, Jr.

Lunn Irion Law Firm

David Garrett

Anderson Oil & Gas

Ryan E. Gatti

Gatti & Merckle

Walter Gerhardt

Law Offices of Robinson & Gerhardt

Sarah Giglio

Gilmer & Giglio

Harold C. Gilley

Gilley & Gilley

Patricia A. Gilley

Gilley & Gilley

Tristan P. Gilley

Attorney at Law

Bobby S. Gilliam

Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam

Mark E. Gilliam

Wilkinson, Carmody & Gilliam

Katherine E. Gilmer

Elton Richey & Associates

Joseph Gilsoul

Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Stephen A. Glassell

Attorney at Law

Kurt Goins

Caddo Parish Public Defender

Daryl Gold

Attorney at Law

Alan Golden

Mouton Law Firm

Mark Goodwin

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Ryan Goodwin

Lunn Irion Law Firm

Daniel Gordon

Gordon & Gordon Law Firm

Lori C. Graham

Attorney at Law

Whitley Graves

Attorney at Law

J. Broocks Greer, III

Attorney at Law

Joseph A. Gregorio

Joseph A. Gregorio, A Professional Law Firm

Sam N. Gregorio

Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson

Richard E. Griffith

Attorney at Law

Jeffrey D. Guerriero

Guerriero & Guerriero

Jean-Paul Guidry

The Law Office of Jean-Paul Guidry, LLC

Kenneth Haines

Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

David Hamm

Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

John L. Hammons

Nelson & Hammons

Albert M. Hand, Jr.

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Robert M. Hanna

Attorney at Law

Joseph L. Hargrove, Jr.

Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

Robin S. Harvill

Magnolia Title Robin Harvill Attorney at Law

Douglas L. Harville

The Harville Law Firm

Christopher Hatch

The Law Office of Christopher Hatch

John Hayter

Hayter & Reynolds

W. Lake Hearne

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

David Hemken

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Joey Hendrix

Attorney at Law

Phillip Hendry

Attorney at Law

Kenneth L. Hickman

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Jennifer Walls Hilburn

Hilburn & Hilburn

W. James Hill, III

Smitherman, Hill, & Brice

John Hodge

Wiener, Weiss and Madison

Jena Hogan

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Brian A. Homza

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Natalie R. Howell

John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm

William Huguet

Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

James Hunter

Hunter Law Firm

D. Brennan Hussey

Casten & Pearce

Andrew Jacobs

Attorney at Law

T. Haller Jackson, III

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

J. Kris Jackson

Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

Sam L. Jenkins, Jr.

Attorney at Law

Curtis Joseph

Winchell & Joseph

Richard M. John

Smith & John Attorneys at Law

B. Slattery Johnson, Jr.

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Bernard S. Johnson

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Ginger West Johnson

Law Office of Ginger West Johnson

Harry Johnson

Morris, Dewitt & Savoie

Julie Payne Johnson

Gregorio, Chafin & Johnson

Robert W. Johnson

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Allen P. Jones

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Allison A. Jones

Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite

Edward Jones

LSU Health Shreveport

Marshall J. Jones

Jones & Odom, LLP

Tara R. Jones

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

John T. Kalmbach

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

William C. Kalmbach

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

J. Ransdell Keene

Law Offices of J. Ransdell Keene

William Kendig

Rice & Kendig

Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

William Pete King

Attorney at Law

Gia Kosmitis

Law Office of Gia Kosmitis

Sarah A. Kirkpatrick

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Robert Knight

Knight Law Firm

Pete Krammer

Kammer & Huckabay Law Firm

Cliffe Laborde, III

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Norman I. Lafargue

McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Richard Lamb, III

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Brian Landry

Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Glenn Langley

Langley, Parks, Horton & Maxwell

Ronald F. Lattier

Law Offices of Ronald F. Lattier

H. Lyn Lawrence, Jr.

The Law Offices of H. Lyn Lawrence, Jr.

Jeffrey L. Little

Law Office of Jeffrey L. Little

Kelly Long

Flowers & Long

William R. Long

Attorney at Law

Gary Love

General Counsel, O’Brien Energy Company

Jonathan E. Love

Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

Lisa Lafargue Love

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Michael Lowe

Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

John M. Madison, Jr.

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Mark K. Manno

Fischer & Manno

Ben Marshall, Jr.

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Kenneth Mascagni

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Matthew R. May

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Brooks W. May

United Title Company

Cody R. Mayo, Jr.

Attorney at Law

Kevin M. McCrary

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Charles McCollum

Flowers & Long

Kyle McGuire

Perkins & Associates

Kyle McInnis

Kean Miller Attorneys at Law

Roland McKneely, III

Attorney at Law

James C. McMichael, Jr.

McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Kay Cowden Medlin Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea, LLC

William Deryl Medlin

McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Michael Melerine

Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory

Charles Taunton Melville

Colvin, Smith & McKay

Emily S. Merckle

Gatti & Merckle

Chris Miciotto

The Law Office of Allen Cooper, LLC

Mark Miciotto

Attorney at Law

Ron Miciotto

Law Office of Ronald Miciotto

Alexander Mijalis

Lunn Irion Law Firm

James A. Mijalis

Lunn Irion Law Firm

John Milkovich

Attorney at Law

George H. Mills, Jr.

Attorney at Law

Patricia Miramon

Attorney at Law

David G. Moore

Attorney at Law

Kyle Moore

Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Trey Morris

Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Lance Mosley

Mosley Title

Edward F. Mouton

Mouton Law Firm

Malcolm S. Murchison

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

William W. Murray, Jr.

Nelson & Hammons

R. Joseph Naus

Weiner, Weiss & Madison

Woody Nesbitt

Attorney at Law

Charles J. Neupert, Jr.

Main Street Title

Jason Nichols

Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway

John Nickelson

Nickelson Law Firm

Ebonee Rhodes Norris

Jacqueline Scott & Associates

John S. Odom, Jr.

Jones & Odom, LLP

Mark Odom

Attorney at Law

Anna W. O’Neal

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Stephen J. Paine

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Julianna Petchak Parks

Langley, Parks, Horton, & Maxwell

Santi A. Parks

Attorney at Law

William Peatross

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Cynthia Peatross

Hayter & Reynolds

Mark Perkins

Perkins & Associates

J.E. Pierson, Jr.

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Lawrence W. Pettiette, Jr.

Pettiette, Armand, Dunkelman, Woodley, Byrd & Cromwell, LLP

Jason Poe

Attorney at Law

Nyle A. Politz

Booth, Lockard, Politz & LeSage

Megan Poljak

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Thomas A. Pressly

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Robert G. Pugh, III

Pugh, Pugh & Pugh

Lamar Pugh

Pugh, Pugh & Pugh

Rebecca Radford

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Robert W. Raley

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Andrew Randall

Randall & Johnson, LLC

Ronald Raney

Lunn Irion Law Firm

Frederick Ratzburg

Attorney at Law

Joel A. Rice

Rice & Kendig

J. Marshall Rice

Rice & Kendig

Carl Rice

Rice & Kendig

Herschel E. Richard, Jr.

Cook, Yancy, King & Galloway

Elton B. Richey

Elton Richey & Associates

Vernon Richie

Richie, Richie & Oberle

Michael E. Riddick

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Caldwell Roberts, Jr.

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Kyle M. Robinson

Robinson & Williams

Mark William Rogers

Law Offices of Mark Rogers

Gordon Rountree

Law Office of Gordon Rountree

G. Adam Savoie

Morris, Dewitt & Savoie

Carey T. Schimpf

Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Logan Schroeder

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Jacqueline Scott

Jacqueline Scott & Associates

Alan T. Seabaugh

Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory

Chad Sepulvado

Seabaugh, Joffrion, Sepulvado & Victory

John E. Settle, Jr.

Attorney at Law

Meagan Shadinger

Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Zachary A. Shadinger

Law Office of Allen Cooper

Joseph L. Shea, Jr.

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Curtis R. Shelton

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Harry D. Simmons

Morris, Dewett & Savoie

Steven E. Soileau

Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

David L. Smelley

Hargrove, Smelley, & Strickland

Cole Smith

Colvin, Smith & McKay

Craig Smith

Smith & John Attorneys at Law

Drew Smith

Attorney at Law

Stacey A. Smith

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

H.F. Sockrider, Jr.

Sockrider, Bolin, Anglin, Batte & Hathaway

Jennifer N. Soto

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Christopher M. Stahl

The Law Office of Christopher M. Stahl

Ron Christopher Stamps

Attorney at Law

Alan Stegall

Law Office of Alan Stegall

Charles W. Strickland

Attorney at Law

Paul Strickland

Hargrove, Smelley & Strickland

Doug Stinson

Stinson Law Firm

Allyn Stroud

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Grant E. Summers

Davidson Summers

Robert Sutton, Sr.

Sutton & Sutton

David Taggart

Bradley, Murchison, Kelly & Shea

Cecil W. Talley

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

J. Dhu Thompson

Law Offices of J. Dhu Thompson

Kimberly Purdy Thomas

Thomas, Soileau, Jackson, Baker & Cole

Jarrod Trash

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Zelda Tucker

Attorney at Law

David Turansky

Law Office of David Turansky

John C. Turnage

Mayer, Smith & Roberts

Michael Vergis

Attorney at Law

Yves M. Verret, III

Attorney at Law

S. Lynn Walker

Attorney at Law

Jason Waltman

Jason Waltman Law Firm

Alex Washington

Attorney at Law

Donald Weathersby

Attorney at Law

Amos L. Wedgewood, III

McMichael, Medlin, D’Anna, Wedgeworth & Lafargue, LLC

Ronald R. Weems

Weems, Schimpf, Haines, Landry, Shemwell & Moore

Jeffrey W. Weiss

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Shante’ Wells

Washington & Wells

Geoffrey Westmoreland

Wiener, Weiss & Madison

Rachel Wiggins

John D. & Eric G. Johnson Law Firm

Luke Whetstone

Nelson & Hammons

David L. White

Attorney at Law

Jacob C. White

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Gregg Wilkes

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Craig Williams

Robinson & Williams

John R. Williams

Ayres, Shelton, Williams, Benson & Paine

Joshua Williams

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office

Ryan C. Williams

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Stacey D. Williams

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Mary Winchell

Winchell & Joseph

Scott R. Wolf

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Timothy R. Wynn

Blanchard, Walker, O’Quin & Roberts, APLC

Stephen Yancey

Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway

Scott Zimmer

Kean Miller Attorneys at Law