Photography by Marc Gibson

odgers Homes & Construction continues to build incredible Dream Homes each year in the Shreveport-Bossier City area with this year’s home being one for the books. Interior designer Myron Griffing, of Space: Interiors, outdid himself creating a modern but functional living space for the lucky winner of the home.

Like 2016, this year’s home is located in Benton’s Lost River Estates and has the feel of a traditional farmhouse with its natural finishes and textures, and a modern component with sleek lines and a color scheme of white, grey, black and pops of cobalt blue throughout the living spaces. The home is amped up to a whole new level this year with incredible features such as:

A wrap-around covered front porch.

An outdoor kitchen and fireplace.

An upstairs media room.

An open kitchen/dining area with a large center island.

Incredible artwork from Vanicka Terhune.

Gauntlet grey beams.

With an open floor plan and details throughout the home providing a very relaxing environment, owners will feel as though they’re on a “staycation” all the time. The idea for the home was to take on familiar concepts that are commonly found in farmhouse homes and give them a modern twist. Faux fur rugs, natural cotton fabrics, wood furniture pieces and stone accents take on a new feel when paired with a cobalt blue velvet couch, thick striped accent chairs and an unexpected side table with chicken feet as legs.

The black walls on opposite ends of the dining room and kitchen serve as “bookends” of the room. They define the volume of the space while keeping the color scheme cohesive, but not repetitive. The architecture also repeats itself throughout the house giving the layout an open, airy ambiance.

Wood flooring in the hallways, kitchen, living area, foyer and dining room provide a polished space for common areas while patterned and textured carpeting in the bedrooms give off a homey, comfortable feel to the more private areas. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the home let in plenty of natural light.

The master bathroom features a trough tub with high quality hardware by Jason Woo from Hensons Carpet One Floor & Home (also throughout the rest of the home) perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine and a great book. Honeycomb patterned tiles repeat themselves throughout all the home’s bathrooms.

Thanks to SWEPCO, this year’s Dream Home is the first to be Energy Star Certified, which will save the homeowner hundreds of dollars on their energy bill. The home has a continuous insulation barrier along the envelope that slows the heating and cooling of the house. Its Grade 1 insulation in both walls and ceiling, walls that have been netted and blown full of fiberglass insulation and the insulated roof deck (with spray foam insulation) keeps the entire home, including the attic, at a comfortable temperature all year round. The windows are Energy Star level making them less of a liability where energy efficiency is concerned. So many other features in the home including the HVAC system, Heat Pump water heaters, Energy Star appliances and LED lighting provide for the most energy efficient St. Jude Dream Home ever built in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The home took only four months to build from start to finish, which in itself is incredible, but it’s also completely unique to what’s been done before. The future homeowners are sure to be dazzled by the home.

“It’s absolutely my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my career so far,” said Griffing. “I had creative freedom with this home and I just ran with it.”