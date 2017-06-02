Addiction Medicine
Applegate Recovery
1605 Benton Road, Suite D
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.0500
Brentwood Hospital
1006 Highland Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.678.7500
John P. Epling, Jr., M.D.
2303 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.222.3333
Sarah Hamauei, M.D.
2133 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.218.1299
Shreveport Behavioral Health Clinic
1310 N Hearne Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71107318.676.5111
Allergy & Immunology
WK Specialty Pediatric Center
2032 Elizabeth Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.212.0460
The Asthma-Allergy Clinic/Breathe America
463 Ashley Ridge Blvd.,
Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.221.3584
The Asthma-Allergy Clinic
4440 Viking Drive,
Suite 100
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.221.3584
Lori Johnson, M.D.
Highland Clinic
Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 106
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4573
University Health
Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Allergy & Immunology)
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
University Health
Pediatrics Allergy & Immunology Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6076
Willard Washburne, M.D.
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 108
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4544
Steven Whited, M.D.
Highland Clinic
Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns,
Suite 106
Shreveport, LA 71135
318.798.4573
Anesthesiology
Colleen C. Fuller, M.D.
8001 Youree Drive,
Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3266
Pierremont
Anesthesia
Consultants
8001 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3266
Bariatric Surgery
James R. Barnes, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns,
Suite 105
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4433
Freedom From Obesity
949 Olive St.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.222.3132
Norwood Bariatric
Surgery Center
2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 1A
Shreveport, La 71103
318.221.2821
Norwood Surgical Specialists
2751 Albert L Bicknell
Drive, Suite 3A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.636.9905
Cardiology
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists
2727 Hearne Ave., Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.798.9400
Cardiology Associates
1811 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.222.3695
Pierremont Cardiology
1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3858
University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Cardiology)
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
University Health Women’s & Children’s Health Clinic Pediatric Cardiology
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.7263
WK Specialty Pediatric Center (Cardiology)
2032 Elizabeth Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.212.0460
Cardiovascular Surgery
Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons
2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr., Suite 5C
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.227.9777
WK Vascular Surgical Associates
2751 Albert L Bicknell, Suite 5A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.226.0058
Colon & Rectal Medicine
Colon & Rectal Associates
1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 430
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.424.8373
Dermatology
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology – Bossier City
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 400
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7800
Ark-La-Tex Dermatology – Shreveport
1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 160
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3440
David Cooksey, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71135
318.798.4677
Dermatology & Skin Surgery
9007 Ellerbe Road
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.222.3278
Skin Surgery Specialists of Louisiana
8575 Business Park Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.524.8022
Ear, Nose & Throat
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center
7847 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3960
Center for Ear, Nose & Throat Disorders
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 460
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7953
Ear, Nose and Throat Center
2121 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.226.9441
Chuka V. Ifeanyi, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 206
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4440
Chandrakant M. Joshi, M.D.
2211 Shed Road
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.746.3880
North Bossier ENT
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 260
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.4988
J. William Parker, Jr., M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 207
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4565
Clifford Rice, Jr., M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 206
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4464
University Health ENT Clinic
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
WK Hearing Center and Pediatric ENT
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 103
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5910
Endocrinology
Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 400
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7902
University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Endocrinology)
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
University Health Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6070
WK Pierremont Endocrine Center
1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 480
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.2810
WK Specialty Pediatric Center (Endocrinology)
2032 Elizabeth Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.212.0460
Family Medicine
David Raines Community Health Center — Bossier City
1514 Doctors Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.549.2500
David Raines Community Health Center — Shreveport North
1625 David Raines Road
Shreveport, LA 71107
318.425.2252
David Raines Community Health Center — Shreveport West
3021 W. 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.507.3140
Bossier Family Medical Clinic
3330 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, LA 71112
318.841.5541
Bossier Family Medicine
2539 Viking Drive, Suite101
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.8100
Boyd Family Practice
1518 Doctors Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.746.1094
CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates
1453 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 221
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.681.5580
CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates South Bossier
1701 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite 200
Bossier City, LA 71112
318.681.1660
Vicki Cobb, M.D.
4707 Palmetto Road
Benton, LA 71006
318.965.9644
The Family Doctors
8383 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.797.6661
Family Medicine Associates
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 420
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7839
Family Medical & Geriatric Center
7813 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3830
Family Practice South
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 102
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5777
Haughton Medical Group
1400 Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
318.949.2495
HealthPlex Family Clinic
9425 Healthplex Drive, Suite 101
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.683.5171
Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic
2890 Douglas Drive, Suite 100
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.6900
Louisiana Family Practice
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 200
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7830
Marius T. McFarland, M.D.
3331 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.868.6555
North Shreveport Family Medicine
3312 North Market
Shreveport, LA 71107
318.222.5270 or 318.226.9181
Pines Road Family Medicine
6821 Pines Road, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71129
318.687.5500
Deanna L. Powell, M.D.
725 N Ashley Ridge Loop, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.629.9610
WK Community Health Center
4700 Hilry Huckaby III Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71107
318.221.1001
South Shreveport Family Practice
2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 102
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5952
University Health Family Medicine Clinic
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, La 71130
318.675.5389
University Health Family Medicine at Provenance
1023 Provenance Place Blvd.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.813.4000
University Health Primary Care Family Medicine Clinic/Comprehensive Care Clinic
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.8030
WK Pierremont Family Physicians
1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 400
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3810
WK Community Health Center
1327 Pierre Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8624
WK Oil City Medical Clinic
103 LA Highway 1 South
Oil City, LA 71061
318.995.6504
Gastroenterology
Gastroenterology Associates
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 540
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3787
Pinnacle Gastroenterology
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 350
Shreveport, La 71103
318. 212.8710
University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Gastroenterology)
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
University Health Pediatric Gastroenterology Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.7267
WK Bossier Gastroenterology
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 370
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7870
WK Digestive Disease Consultants
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 304
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5980
WK Pediatric GI Specialists
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 101
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5858
General Dentistry
A Brighter Smile
385 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 700
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.524.7729
Airline Family Dentistry
2369 Airline Drive, Suite 330
Bossier City, 71111
318.658.9622
David N. Austin, DDS
230 Carroll St., Suite 2
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.861.4549
Leon J. Bain Jr., DDS
3226 Mackey Lane
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.688.9330
Gregory N. Bane, DDS
1611 Jimmie Davis Highway
Bossier City, LA 71112
318.741.3329
Basinger Family Dentistry
818 Pierremont Road
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.869.3020
Bayou Oaks Family Dentistry
2160 Airline Drive, Suite B
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.5444
William A. Bolinger, DDS
1602 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.325.9764
Bossier Endodontics
2915 Plantation Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.1602
Mckenzy K. Boyd, DDS
2042 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.425.5356
Branton Family Dentistry
550 Greenacres Blvd.
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.6007
Brigham and Brigham Dental
2281 Benton Road
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.9852
Broadmoor Family Dentistry
230 Carroll St., Suite 4
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.3311
Kayla R Byrne, DDS
7600 Fern Ave., Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.524.0700
Gary L. Caskey, DDS
8789 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.865.1600
Misty Clump, DDS
8938 Kingston Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.686.3899
Cormier Family Dentistry
5839 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.868.4072
Crawford Jarvis Family Dental
7607 Fern Ave., Suite 800
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.1181
Peyton Cunningham, DDS
1943 E 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.3204
Davenport Family Dental Clinic
1850 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Shreveport, LA 71107
318.226.0244
David Raines Community Health Center — Bossier City
1514 Doctors Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.841.6023
David Raines Community Health Center — Shreveport North
1625 David Raines Road
Shreveport, LA 71107
318.227.9001
Divine Dentistry
7101 Pines Road
Shreveport, LA 71129
318.686.2015
Dupree Family Dental
1945 E. 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.1187
Laura A. Earnest, DDS
275 Kayla St., Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.0530
Elite Family Dentistry
2160 Airline Drive, Suite B
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.741.6778
Elite Family Dentistry
2001 East 70th St., Suite 108
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.741.6778
Dr. Lester Ewing, DDS, MS
923 Shreveport Barksdale Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.869.0109
Marian E. Feducia, DDS
3503 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.861.7207
Fern Avenue Dentistry
8535 Fern Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.3376
Fox Family Dentistry
406 Turtle Creek Drive
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.797.0006
Fresh Dental – Shreveport
7030 Youree Drive, Suite B
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.562.5648
Frank N. Gaensehals, DDS
6169 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71119
318.635.7021
Chris B. Gardner, DDS
1608 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite C
Bossier City, LA 71112
318.747.6440
John Gilmer, Jr., DDS
275 Kayla St., Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.5576
Paul C. Heilman, DDS
7600 Fern Ave., Suite 1100
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.1550
Henderson Dentistry
9096 Walker Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.687.6453
Ronald C. Hermes DDS
6930 Fern Ave., Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.9997
Hill Family Dentistry
1613 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite 200
Bossier City, LA 71112
318.742.4700
House Family Dental
4700 US-80
Haughton, LA 71037
318.949.9878
Hooper Family Dentistry
5148 Airline Dr.
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.2272
Horizon Family Dental
2910 Shed Road
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.965.6760
Stacey S. Jones, DDS
1611 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite B
Bossier City, LA 71112
318.742.0800
Benjamin M. Kacos, DM.D.
230 Carroll St., Suite 3
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.869.2593
Live Oak Dental
1620 Benton Road
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.746.2692
Lott Family Dentistry
1517 Doctors Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.752.1961
Loud Family Dental
2701 Frederick St.
Shreveport, LA 71109
318.631.3464
Geaux Dental
2114 US-80
Haughton, LA 71037
318.949.8344
Shane McPherson, DDS
2129 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.1873
Cynthia M. Miciotto, DDS
2158 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.1690
Chris A. Mott, DDS
631 Milam St., Suite101
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.424.7113
Galen L. Norgard, DDS
8948 Kingston Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.687.3040
Ocean Dental
1297 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.8844
Robert Palmer, Jr, DDS
6150 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.868.5726
Patterson Dental
345 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.682.1300
Pendleton Dental
4034 Hollywood Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71109
318.424.3739
Robert L. Price, DDS
2046 E. 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.0868
David Reed, DDS
1514 Gary St.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.424.1297
Rabalais Dental Centre
2164 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.3270
Robinson Family Dentistry
8856 Youree Drive, Suite C
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.797.1411
Russell Dental
7591 Fern Ave., Suite 1805
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.686.9343
Jeffrey H. Scruggs, DDS
2001 E. 70th St., Suite 105
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.2008
Maureen Sheridan Fenton, DDS
230 Carroll St., Suite 5
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.868.5115
Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care
2119 Airline Drive, Suite 700
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.686.7470
Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care
3412 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, 71112
318.686.7470
Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care
4955 N. Market St., Suite 500
Shreveport, LA 71107
318.686.7470
Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care
910 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.686.7470
Sims Dental
3546 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71109
318.631.1100
Smile Dental Center
2015 E 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.3505
South Shreveport Dental
9220 Ellerbe Road, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.868.0830
Sterling Dental Center
2533 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite107
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.688.1040
Jon-Christian N. Stewart, DDS
733 Pierremont Road
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.868.0295
Scott L. Taylor, DDS
2550 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.686.0866
Walker Family Dentistry
9220 Ellerbe Road, Suite 400
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.687.1525
Edwin E. Westmoreland, DDS
745 Edgemont St., Suite A
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.869.3561
The Art of Dentistry
8510 Line Ave., Suite A
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.869.3111
Suzanne C. Windham DDS
6140 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.865.4620
Michael E. Woolbert, DDS
3100 Woodlawn Ave., Suite C
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.868.8276
General Surgery
Brian Dockendorf, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 202
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4600
Charles D. Knight, Jr., M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 202
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4691
Mark R. Mainous, M.D.
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 840
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.795.9100
Stephen White, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 202
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4484
WK Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery Specialist
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 310
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.6270
WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates
2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 3D
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.6701
WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery Clinic
2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 3A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.636.9905
Genetics
WK Specialty Pediatric Center
2032 Elizabeth Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.212.0460
Geriatric Medicine
Family Medical and Geriatric Center
7813 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3830
Jeffrey T. Overdyke, M.D.
1111 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71111
318.212.5850
Shreveport Geriatrics
850 Margaret Place
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.222.8187
Gynecologic Oncology
Gynecologic Oncology Associates
2600 Kings Highway, Suite 420
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8727
Hand Surgery
Center for Hand Surgery
385 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 500
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.686.9986
Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana
1500 Line Ave., Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71101
866.759.97679
Specialists Hospital Shreveport
1500 Line Ave., Suite 206
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.213.3800
Hematology & Oncology
Breast Care Specialists
1400 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.524.9565
CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center
1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.681.4138
Feist-Weiller Cancer Center
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.813.1100
Hematology/Oncology Associates
2600 Kings Highway, Suite 340
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8620
Hematology/Oncology Associates – Pierremont
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 500
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3702
Kirtan Koticha, M.D. Highland Clinic Oncology
1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 101
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.798.4424
University Health Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.813.1041
Urologic Cancer Care
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 350
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3369
WK Hematology/Oncology
2600 Kings Highway, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8626
Hyperbaric Medicine
WK Hyperbaric and Wound Care Center
2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 138
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5911
WK Hyperbaric and Wound Care Center – Bossier
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 130
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7080
Infectious Diseases
University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Infectious Diseases)
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
University Health Pediatric Infectious Diseases Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6081
WK Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 150
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.6888
WK Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants –Bossier
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 420
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.6888
WK Specialty Pediatric Center (infectious diseases)
2032 Elizabeth Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.212.0460
Internal Medicine
Alan J. Borne, M.D.
1811 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 440
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.222.9205
Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic & Treatment Clinic
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 420
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7910
Cardinal Care Medical Practice
725 N. Ashley Ridge Loop, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.935.6177
Pierremont Associates and Internal Medicine
1811 E. Burt Kouns, Suite 130
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.2929
CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates
1453 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 221
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.681.5580
CHRISTUS Provident Internal Medicine
9091 Ellerbe Road, Suite 200B
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.681.1630
CHRISTUS Primary Care South Shreveport
8730 Youree Drive, Suite A
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.681.1600
Himanshu G.Desai, M.D.
7829 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.8777
Deanna S. Donley, M.D.
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 403
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5060
Fairfield Internal Medicine
1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 400
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.848.2830
Roan Flenniken, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4488
John P. Harris, M.D.
7837 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.2890
Jeffrey W. Holt, M.D.
1800 E 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.9400
Internal Medicine Associates
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 400
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3456
Cherise A. Irby, M.D.
1905 Fairfield Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.629.4729
Byron Jackson, M.D.
745 Olive St., Suite 203
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.221.2054
Total Care Medical Clinic
2001 E. 70th St., Suite 315
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.670.1251
Louisiana Family Practice
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 200
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7830
D. J. Moller, Jr., M.D.
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 970
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3393
Northwest Internal Medicine
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 580
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3740
Pierremont Internal Medicine Associates
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 450
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3952
Promise Hospital of Louisiana
2525 Viking Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.841.2525
Red River Internal Medicine
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 320
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7848
Paul Rushing, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4488
Shreveport Internal Medicine
1449 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.629.0220
Krishna R. Singh, M.D.
6047 5 Oaks Drive
Shreveport, LA 71129
318.686.5255
South Shreveport Internal Medicine
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 301
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5991
Kapil H. Thakkar, M.D.
8001 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3821
Tri-State Medical Clinic
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 410
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.621.2929
Russell W. Tynes, M.D.
460 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 500
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.212.1610
Charles P. Werner, M.D.
2508 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 400
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.673.8320
WK Internal Medicine & Pediatric Specialists
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 300
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7793
WK Internal Medicine Specialists
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 550
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3681
Maternal Fetal Medicine
CHRISTUS Maternal
1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 319
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.681.1675
WK Regional Perinatal Center
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5860
Neonatology
WK Neonatology
2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5416
Nephrology
Genesis Nephrology
8730 Youree Drive Bldg. A
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.221.2707
Stephen J. Kilpatrick, M.D.
745 Olive St., Suite 207
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.216.3040
Melissa L. Lynn, M.D.
2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 3C
Shreveport, LA 7103
318.212.0810
Nephrology Consultants
745 Olive St., Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.226.0809
Northwest Louisiana Nephrology
1800 Buckner St., Suite C-120
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.227.8899
Northwest Louisiana Nephrology
2501 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.631.1584
University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Nephrology)
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.7402
University Health Pediatric Nephrology Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.8639
Neurology
Meghan Harris, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 109
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4458
Headache, TBI & Cognitive Research Institute
3555 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.1200
Irene Scaltsas, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 109
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4458
WK Child Neurology
2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 113
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5811
WK Neurology Clinic
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 310
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7430
WK Tri-State Neurology
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 240
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8675
Neurosurgery
Comprehensive Neurosurgery
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 970
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.797.5543
Tri-State Neurosurgery
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 320
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8176
University Health Neurosurgery/ Neurology Clinic
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.675.6402
WK Center for Neurosurgery at Pierremont
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 850
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.424.2623
WK Neurosurgical Associates
2800 Hearne Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.6086
Obstetrics/Gynecology
Bossier Healthcare for Women
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 260
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7840
Dale V. Bauman, M.D. Obstetrics & Gynecology
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 310
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.752.1502
Center for Women’s Health and Wellness
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 320
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.2870
Doctors for Women
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 900
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.797.0101
OB-GYN Associates of Shreveport
Portico Shopping Center
7941 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA, 71105
318.797.7941
OB-GYN Concepts
7853 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.2835
Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 600
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3890
Pierremont Women’s Clinic
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3800
Joseph Pineda, M.D.
7837 Youree Drive, Suite 305
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.688.5316
Benny Popwell, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 305
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4400
Sarah Scotto, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 308
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4400
Kerry Wade Tynes, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 306
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4400
University Health Women’s Health Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.8951
Catherine F. Vanderloos, M.D.
460 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.865.4333
David T. Vandermolen, M.D.
2401 Greenwood Road, Suite A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.841.5800
Leonard Weather, Jr., M.D.
2120 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite C
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.671.5320
Women’s Health Associates
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 240
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.5800
Women’s Health Clinic
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 201
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5790
Women’s Specialists at South
9111 Susan Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5343
Occupational Medicine
Work Kare
2724 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71109
318.212.4750
Work Kare
2300 Hospital Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7750
Work Kare
1666 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3750
Oculoplastic Surgery
Bryan Vekovius, M.D.
450 Ashley Ridge Blvd.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.868.4424
Ophthalmology
Adams EyeCare
1911 Benton Rd. Suite C
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.4012
Bossier Eye Institute
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 140
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.746.2020
Bossier Family Eye Care
1519 Doctors Drive, Suite 1
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.0302
Dr. Au Eye Clinic
2910 Shed Road, Suite B
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.3399
Highland Clinic Ophthalmology
471 Ashley Ridge Blvd. Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.795.4770
Eye Care Specialists of Louisiana
1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 103
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.841.3937
Lusk Eye Specialists
451 Ashley Ridge Blvd.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.222.5555
Charles E. Lyon, M.D.
836 Olive St.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.222.8421
Planchard Eye & Laser Center
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 100
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7860
Shreveport Eye Clinic
471 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.861.4009
WK Eye Institute North
2611 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.2020
WK Eye Institute Pierremont
7607 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3937
WK Eye Institute South
2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 116
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5901
Zaffater Eye Center
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 300
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.5838
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
ArkLaTex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
1050 Bancorp South Circle, Suite 400
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.5812
ArkLaTex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
909 Elm St.
Minden, LA 71105
318.371.3531
ArkLaTex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
7600 Fern Ave. Bld. 1400
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.5812
Oral Surgery Associates
525 Doctors Drive
Bossier City, LA
318.747.5791
Oral Surgery Associates
2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite D
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.687.9800
James W. Sikes,Jr., M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns Suite 208
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4466
University Health Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
WK Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Institute
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 410
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5944
WK Oral &Maxillofacial Surgery Institute
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 490
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7821
Orthodontics
Cook Orthodontics
310 Carroll St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.869.1672
Cook Orthodontics
2900 East Texas St.
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.741.1600
Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics
230 Carroll St., No. 1
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.869.1248
Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics
4001 Viking Drive, Suite B
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.213.5437
Foster Orthodontics
1914 E. 70th St., No. H
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.8833
Foster Orthodontics
3011 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.741.0080
Graf Orthodontics
6930 Fern Ave., Suite 250
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.3707
Graf Orthodontics
2160 Airline Drive
Bossier City, LA71111
318.742.9274
Graf Orthodontics
909 Elm St.
Minden, LA71055
318.377.6803
Lang and Blackwood Orthodontic
814 Pierremont Road
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.861.0700
Louisiana Orthodontic Specialists
2515 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.688.2225
Peter H. Nasser, DDS
9091 Ellerbe Road, Suite 500
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.864.2860
Peter H. Nasser, DDS
1911 Benton Road
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.0222
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Bossier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 340
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7841
Highland Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4623
Robert E. Holladay IV, M.D.
820 Jordan St., Suite 204
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.222.6098
Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana
1500 Line Ave., Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71101
866.759.9679
Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana
2005 Landry Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
866.759.9679
Spine Institute of Louisiana
1500 Line Ave., Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.629.5555
Specialists Hospital Shreveport
1500 Line Ave., Suite 206
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.213.3800
The Bone & Joint Clinic
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 200
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.425.8701
The Orthopedic Clinic
7925 Youree Drive, Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3610
University Health Orthopedic Clinic
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
WK Orthopedic Specialty Center
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 130
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8681
Pain Management
Ark-La-Tex Spine Care
8660 Fern Ave. Suite 120
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.841.9999
Louisiana Pain Physicians
457 Ashley Ridge Blvd.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.861.7246
Pain Care Consultants
1500 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA71101
318.629.5505
Pain Care Consultants
2005 Landry Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.629.5505
River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists
1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3636
Shreveport-Bossier Pain Clinic
7923 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.752.7960
Spine and Pain Specialists
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 300
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7960
Pediatric Dentistry
Holly Cook, DDS
7600 Fern Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.524.2024
Fresh Dental
7030 Youree Drive, Suite B
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.402.4604
Fresh Dental
2300 Airline Drive, Suite 200
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.719.7635
L. M. Harrison, Jr., DDS
1817 E. 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.0990
Ocean Dental
1297 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.8844
Pediatric Dental Partners
318 Carroll St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.865.2250
Pediatric Dental Partners
4001 Viking Drive, Suite A
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.7020
Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier
2285 Benton Road, C-100
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.9333
Pediatric Dentist of Shreveport-Bossier
6930 Fern Ave., Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.742.9333
Smile Dental Center
2015 E. 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.3505
Pediatric Intensive Care
WK Pediatric Intensivists
2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 4003
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.5665
Pediatric Ophthalmology
Eye Docs for Kids (Pediatric Eye Specialists)
1400 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 103
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.222.8402
Pediatric Surgery Pediatric Surgical Associates
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 310
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5880
Pediatrics
Acorn to Oak Pediatrics
1025 US-80
Haughton, LA 71037
318.949.0539
Ark-La-Tex Children’s Clinic
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 120
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.6710
Bossier Pediatric Partners
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 120
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7883
Center for Pediatrics at Willis-Knighton South
2518 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5437 (KIDS)
Choice Pediatrics
6930 Fern Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.290.3673
CHRISTUS Pediatric Associates
1549 E. 70th St., Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.681.4896
Alfred W. Hathorn, Jr., M.D.
2120 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite L
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.686.8197
Henson Pediatrics
1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 201
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.779.1950
His Grace Pediatric Clinic
6224 Hearne Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71108
318.869.2181
Suyah Loud, M.D.
4140 Hollywood Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71109
318.946.8183
LSU Health Shreveport Children’s Clinic
1450 Claiborne Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.813.2960
Manohar Manchandia, M.D.
2706 Shed Road
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.5272
Mid City Pediatrics
2225 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.221.2225
Minden Pediatrics
1232 Sheppard St.
Minden, LA 71055
318.377.7116
Pediatric Healthcare Associates
1717 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.2920
Pierremont Pediatrics
1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 140
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3900
Portico Pediatrics
1717 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3930
Premier Pediatrics
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 420
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7880
University Health Children’s Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.8600
WK Care for Kids Clinic
870 Olive St.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.629.0480
WK Tots to Teens Pediatric Center
845 Olive St.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.226.4892
Perinatology
University Health Perinatal Clinic
1602 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6532
Pharmacy
Benzer Pharmacy
2951 E. Texas St., Suite E
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.742.4414
Boudreaux’s Pharmacy
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 110
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.631.2600
Drug Emporium
5819 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.861.7896
Healthcare Pharmacy
8720 Quimper Place, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.671.9603
Healthcare Services
2535 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 211
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.687.4546
Line Avenue Compounding Pharmacy
1822 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.221.5114
Medic Pharmacy
1849 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.221.0691
Northwest Louisiana Interfaith Pharmacy
909 Olive St.
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.425.3553
PMO Pharmacy
2255 Woodward Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.429.0161
Specialists Pharmacy
1500 Line Ave., Suite 104B
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.213.3351
Physical Medicine/Rehab
Electrodiagnostic Medicine David Adams, M.D.
1500 Line Ave., Suite 204
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.629.5425
Leigh Ransonet Henderson, M.D.
Highland Clinic Main Campus
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 103
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4444
Plastic Surgery
Bridges to Beauty
4300 Youree Drive, Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.219.8555
Brown & O’Neal
2210 Line Ave., Suite 204
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.221.9671
Daniel Knight Cosmetic Plastic Surgery
8711 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.698.8711
Kenneth Sanders Facial Plastic Surgery
8711 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.698.8711
The Plastic Surgery Center
385 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.221.1629
Plastic Surgery Of Shreveport
1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 145
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.9199
The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery
8600 Fern Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.795.0801
Podiatry
Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists
385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Bld. 200
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.687.8447
Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists
2850 Plantation Drive
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.746.9555
Foot Specialists of Shreveport/Bossier
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 110
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.629.3668
Foot Specialists of Shreveport/Bossier
7821 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.213.3668
Southside Foot Clinics
1521 Doctors Drive
Bossier City, 71111
318.747.5200
Southside Foot Clinics
9308 Mansfield Road, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.687.6266
Psychiatry
Ark-La-Tex Mental Health Specialists
4440 Viking Drive, Suite 300
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.584.7137
Behavioral Health Medical Center
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 340
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7461
Brentwood Hospital
1006 Highland Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.678.7500
Center for Mental Wellness
1111 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.716.4610
Kenneth Stephens, M.D.
2924 Knight St., Bldg. 4, Suite 434
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.631.1122
LSU Medical Center Psychiatry
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.675.6619
LSU Health Shreveport Child Psychiatry Faculty Clinic
820 Jordan St., Suite 104
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.676.5002
Pierremont Psychiatric Clinic
1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 220
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.2960
Physicians Behavioral Hospital
2025 Desoto St.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.550.0520
Sewell Patrick E., M.D.
2800 Youree Drive, Suite 110
Shreveport, LA 71104
318.868.7740
Success Insite of Children & Family Counseling
1504 Barksdale Blvd.
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.222.4299
University Health Psychiatry Clinic
1606 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.6402
Child Psychiatry Faculty Clinic
820 Jordan, Suite 104
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.676.5002
Valiulis Psychiatry
7607 Fern Ave., Suite 204
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.3350
Women’s & Children’s Center for Mental Wellness
7591 Fern Ave., Suite 1705
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.550.3398
Pulmonology
Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists
7829 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.8777
Indira Sastry, M.D.
2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 106
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.5976
University Health Ambulatory Clinic (Pulmonary)
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.626.0050
University Health Pediatric Pulmonary Clinic
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.626.0050
WK Pediatric Pulmonology Specialists
2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 114
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5781
WK Pulmonary & Critical Care
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.635.0834
WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care
2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 340
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.747.2277
Radiation Oncology
WK Radiation Oncology Services
2600 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.4639
Radiology
Ashley Ridge Imaging
463 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 200
Shreveport, Louisiana 71106
318.869.4747
Northwest Imaging
1460 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 708
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.425.1001
St. Christopher’s Imaging
1725 Elizabeth Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.658.9637
Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility
ArkLaTex Fertility & Reproductive Medicine
2401 Greenwood Road, Suite A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.841.5800
Rheumatology
Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic
740 Jordan St.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.424.9240
University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Rheumatology)
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.5935
University Health Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.675.5955
Sleep Medicine
Easy Sleep Concepts
6030 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.219.4360
Healthplex Sleep Medicine Clinic
9425 Healthplex Drive, Suite 101
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.683.5171
Neurology & Sleep Clinic
2205 E. 70th St.
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.797.1585
Valiulis Sleep Clinic
9425 Healthplex Drive Suite 101
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.683.5171
Well Necessities & Vital Sleep
8835 Line Ave., Suite 500
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.222.0885
Speech Language Audiology
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose Throat & Hearing Center
7847 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3960
Mollie Webb Speech & Hearing Center
3735 Blair St.
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.632.2015
WK South Audiology Center
2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5488
Spine Surgery
Spine Institute of Louisiana
1500 Line Ave.
Shreveport, LA 71101
318.629.5555
Willis Knighton Spine Institute
2403 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.7746
Highland Center for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 210
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.4623
Surgery | Advanced
WK Advanced Surgery Center
2751 Albert Bicknell
Drive, Ste. 2B
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8350
Surgery | Head & Neck
WK Center for Head and
Neck Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery
2600 Kings Highway,
Suite 120
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8241
WK Oral & Maxillofacial/Head & Neck Oncologic and Reconstructive Surgery
2600 Kings Highway,
Suite 300
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.7821
Surgery | Transplant
John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at
Willis-Knighton
2751 Albert Bicknell
Drive, Suite 4A
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.4275
Urgent Care
Quick Care Pierremont
1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 105
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.212.3520
Quick Care Bossier
2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 180
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.212.7520
Quick Care South
2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite105
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5520
Quick Care Kids
2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5439
Urgent Care of Louisiana
6841 Fern Ave.Suite 100
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.868.2273
Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Center
2151 Airline Drive, Suite 700
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.550.2176
Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Center
7045 Youree Drive
Shreveport, LA 71105
318.798.3763
Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Center
9300 Mansfield Road, Suite 110
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.629.3763
Urology
Ark-La-Tex Urology
2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 280
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.841.4004
Regional Urology
2539 Viking Drive, Suite 105
Bossier City, LA 71111
318.741.6077
Regional Urology
255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71106
318.683.0411
Urologic Cancer Care
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 350
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3369
University Health Urology Clinic
1501 Kings Highway
Shreveport, LA 71130
318.6726.0050
WK Urology Specialists
2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Suite 200
Shreveport, LA 71118
318.212.5063
WK Urology Specialists
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 800
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3977
Shreveport Urology
8001 Youree Drive, Suite 820
Shreveport, LA 71115
318.212.3569
Signature Urology
2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 140
Shreveport, LA 71103
318.212.8899