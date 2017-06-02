Addiction Medicine

Applegate Recovery

1605 Benton Road, Suite D

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.0500

Brentwood Hospital

1006 Highland Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.678.7500

John P. Epling, Jr., M.D.

2303 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.222.3333

Sarah Hamauei, M.D.

2133 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.218.1299

Shreveport Behavioral Health Clinic

1310 N Hearne Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71107318.676.5111

Allergy & Immunology

WK Specialty Pediatric Center

2032 Elizabeth Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.212.0460

The Asthma-Allergy Clinic/Breathe America

463 Ashley Ridge Blvd.,

Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.221.3584

The Asthma-Allergy Clinic

4440 Viking Drive,

Suite 100

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.221.3584

Lori Johnson, M.D.

Highland Clinic

Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 106

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4573

University Health

Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Allergy & Immunology)

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

University Health

Pediatrics Allergy & Immunology Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6076

Willard Washburne, M.D.

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 108

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4544

Steven Whited, M.D.

Highland Clinic

Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns,

Suite 106

Shreveport, LA 71135

318.798.4573

Anesthesiology

Colleen C. Fuller, M.D.

8001 Youree Drive,

Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3266

Pierremont

Anesthesia

Consultants

8001 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3266

Bariatric Surgery

James R. Barnes, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns,

Suite 105

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4433

Freedom From Obesity

949 Olive St.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.222.3132

Norwood Bariatric

Surgery Center

2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 1A

Shreveport, La 71103

318.221.2821

Norwood Surgical Specialists

2751 Albert L Bicknell

Drive, Suite 3A

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.636.9905

Cardiology

Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists

2727 Hearne Ave., Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.798.9400

Cardiology Associates

1811 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.222.3695

Pierremont Cardiology

1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 210

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3858

University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Cardiology)

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

University Health Women’s & Children’s Health Clinic Pediatric Cardiology

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.7263

WK Specialty Pediatric Center (Cardiology)

2032 Elizabeth Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.212.0460

Cardiovascular Surgery

Red River Cardiovascular Surgeons

2751 Albert L Bicknell Dr., Suite 5C

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.227.9777

WK Vascular Surgical Associates

2751 Albert L Bicknell, Suite 5A

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.226.0058

Colon & Rectal Medicine

Colon & Rectal Associates

1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 430

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.424.8373

Dermatology

Ark-La-Tex Dermatology – Bossier City

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 400

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7800

Ark-La-Tex Dermatology – Shreveport

1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 160

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3440

David Cooksey, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71135

318.798.4677

Dermatology & Skin Surgery

9007 Ellerbe Road

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.222.3278

Skin Surgery Specialists of Louisiana

8575 Business Park Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.524.8022

Ear, Nose & Throat

Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center

7847 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3960

Center for Ear, Nose & Throat Disorders

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 460

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7953

Ear, Nose and Throat Center

2121 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.226.9441

Chuka V. Ifeanyi, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 206

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4440

Chandrakant M. Joshi, M.D.

2211 Shed Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.746.3880

North Bossier ENT

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 260

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.4988

J. William Parker, Jr., M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 207

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4565

Clifford Rice, Jr., M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 206

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4464

University Health ENT Clinic

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

WK Hearing Center and Pediatric ENT

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 103

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5910

Endocrinology

Endocrine & Thyroid Specialists

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 400

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7902

University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Endocrinology)

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

University Health Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6070

WK Pierremont Endocrine Center

1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 480

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.2810

WK Specialty Pediatric Center (Endocrinology)

2032 Elizabeth Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.212.0460

Family Medicine

David Raines Community Health Center — Bossier City

1514 Doctors Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.549.2500

David Raines Community Health Center — Shreveport North

1625 David Raines Road

Shreveport, LA 71107

318.425.2252

David Raines Community Health Center — Shreveport West

3021 W. 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.507.3140

Bossier Family Medical Clinic

3330 Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier City, LA 71112

318.841.5541

Bossier Family Medicine

2539 Viking Drive, Suite101

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.8100

Boyd Family Practice

1518 Doctors Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.746.1094

CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates

1453 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 221

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.681.5580

CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates South Bossier

1701 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite 200

Bossier City, LA 71112

318.681.1660

Vicki Cobb, M.D.

4707 Palmetto Road

Benton, LA 71006

318.965.9644

The Family Doctors

8383 Millicent Way

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.797.6661

Family Medicine Associates

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 420

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7839

Family Medical & Geriatric Center

7813 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3830

Family Practice South

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 102

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5777

Haughton Medical Group

1400 Highway 80 East

Haughton, LA 71037

318.949.2495

HealthPlex Family Clinic

9425 Healthplex Drive, Suite 101

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.683.5171

Louisiana Family Medicine Clinic

2890 Douglas Drive, Suite 100

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.6900

Louisiana Family Practice

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 200

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7830

Marius T. McFarland, M.D.

3331 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.868.6555

North Shreveport Family Medicine

3312 North Market

Shreveport, LA 71107

318.222.5270 or 318.226.9181

Pines Road Family Medicine

6821 Pines Road, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71129

318.687.5500

Deanna L. Powell, M.D.

725 N Ashley Ridge Loop, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.629.9610

WK Community Health Center

4700 Hilry Huckaby III Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71107

318.221.1001

South Shreveport Family Practice

2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 102

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5952

University Health Family Medicine Clinic

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, La 71130

318.675.5389

University Health Family Medicine at Provenance

1023 Provenance Place Blvd.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.813.4000

University Health Primary Care Family Medicine Clinic/Comprehensive Care Clinic

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.8030

WK Pierremont Family Physicians

1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 400

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3810

WK Community Health Center

1327 Pierre Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8624

WK Oil City Medical Clinic

103 LA Highway 1 South

Oil City, LA 71061

318.995.6504

Gastroenterology

Gastroenterology Associates

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 540

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3787

Pinnacle Gastroenterology

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 350

Shreveport, La 71103

318. 212.8710

University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Gastroenterology)

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

University Health Pediatric Gastroenterology Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.7267

WK Bossier Gastroenterology

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 370

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7870

WK Digestive Disease Consultants

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 304

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5980

WK Pediatric GI Specialists

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 101

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5858

General Dentistry

A Brighter Smile

385 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 700

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.524.7729

Airline Family Dentistry

2369 Airline Drive, Suite 330

Bossier City, 71111

318.658.9622

David N. Austin, DDS

230 Carroll St., Suite 2

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.861.4549

Leon J. Bain Jr., DDS

3226 Mackey Lane

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.688.9330

Gregory N. Bane, DDS

1611 Jimmie Davis Highway

Bossier City, LA 71112

318.741.3329

Basinger Family Dentistry

818 Pierremont Road

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.869.3020

Bayou Oaks Family Dentistry

2160 Airline Drive, Suite B

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.5444

William A. Bolinger, DDS

1602 Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.325.9764

Bossier Endodontics

2915 Plantation Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.1602

Mckenzy K. Boyd, DDS

2042 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.425.5356

Branton Family Dentistry

550 Greenacres Blvd.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.6007

Brigham and Brigham Dental

2281 Benton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.9852

Broadmoor Family Dentistry

230 Carroll St., Suite 4

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.3311

Kayla R Byrne, DDS

7600 Fern Ave., Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.524.0700

Gary L. Caskey, DDS

8789 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.865.1600

Misty Clump, DDS

8938 Kingston Road

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.686.3899

Cormier Family Dentistry

5839 E. Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.868.4072

Crawford Jarvis Family Dental

7607 Fern Ave., Suite 800

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.1181

Peyton Cunningham, DDS

1943 E 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.3204

Davenport Family Dental Clinic

1850 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive

Shreveport, LA 71107

318.226.0244

David Raines Community Health Center — Bossier City

1514 Doctors Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.841.6023

David Raines Community Health Center — Shreveport North

1625 David Raines Road

Shreveport, LA 71107

318.227.9001

Divine Dentistry

7101 Pines Road

Shreveport, LA 71129

318.686.2015

Dupree Family Dental

1945 E. 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.1187

Laura A. Earnest, DDS

275 Kayla St., Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.0530

Elite Family Dentistry

2160 Airline Drive, Suite B

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.741.6778

Elite Family Dentistry

2001 East 70th St., Suite 108

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.741.6778

Dr. Lester Ewing, DDS, MS

923 Shreveport Barksdale Highway

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.869.0109

Marian E. Feducia, DDS

3503 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.861.7207

Fern Avenue Dentistry

8535 Fern Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.3376

Fox Family Dentistry

406 Turtle Creek Drive

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.797.0006

Fresh Dental – Shreveport

7030 Youree Drive, Suite B

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.562.5648

Frank N. Gaensehals, DDS

6169 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71119

318.635.7021

Chris B. Gardner, DDS

1608 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite C

Bossier City, LA 71112

318.747.6440

John Gilmer, Jr., DDS

275 Kayla St., Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.5576

Paul C. Heilman, DDS

7600 Fern Ave., Suite 1100

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.1550

Henderson Dentistry

9096 Walker Road

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.687.6453

Ronald C. Hermes DDS

6930 Fern Ave., Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.9997

Hill Family Dentistry

1613 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite 200

Bossier City, LA 71112

318.742.4700

House Family Dental

4700 US-80

Haughton, LA 71037

318.949.9878

Hooper Family Dentistry

5148 Airline Dr.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.2272

Horizon Family Dental

2910 Shed Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.965.6760

Stacey S. Jones, DDS

1611 Jimmie Davis Highway, Suite B

Bossier City, LA 71112

318.742.0800

Benjamin M. Kacos, DM.D.

230 Carroll St., Suite 3

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.869.2593

Live Oak Dental

1620 Benton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.746.2692

Lott Family Dentistry

1517 Doctors Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.752.1961

Loud Family Dental

2701 Frederick St.

Shreveport, LA 71109

318.631.3464

Geaux Dental

2114 US-80

Haughton, LA 71037

318.949.8344

Shane McPherson, DDS

2129 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.1873

Cynthia M. Miciotto, DDS

2158 Airline Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.1690

Chris A. Mott, DDS

631 Milam St., Suite101

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.424.7113

Galen L. Norgard, DDS

8948 Kingston Road

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.687.3040

Ocean Dental

1297 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.8844

Robert Palmer, Jr, DDS

6150 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.868.5726

Patterson Dental

345 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.682.1300

Pendleton Dental

4034 Hollywood Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71109

318.424.3739

Robert L. Price, DDS

2046 E. 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.0868

David Reed, DDS

1514 Gary St.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.424.1297

Rabalais Dental Centre

2164 Airline Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.3270

Robinson Family Dentistry

8856 Youree Drive, Suite C

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.797.1411

Russell Dental

7591 Fern Ave., Suite 1805

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.686.9343

Jeffrey H. Scruggs, DDS

2001 E. 70th St., Suite 105

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.2008

Maureen Sheridan Fenton, DDS

230 Carroll St., Suite 5

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.868.5115

Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care

2119 Airline Drive, Suite 700

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.686.7470

Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care

3412 Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier City, 71112

318.686.7470

Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care

4955 N. Market St., Suite 500

Shreveport, LA 71107

318.686.7470

Shreveport Bossier Family Dental Care

910 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.686.7470

Sims Dental

3546 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71109

318.631.1100

Smile Dental Center

2015 E 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.3505

South Shreveport Dental

9220 Ellerbe Road, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.868.0830

Sterling Dental Center

2533 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite107

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.688.1040

Jon-Christian N. Stewart, DDS

733 Pierremont Road

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.868.0295

Scott L. Taylor, DDS

2550 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.686.0866

Walker Family Dentistry

9220 Ellerbe Road, Suite 400

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.687.1525

Edwin E. Westmoreland, DDS

745 Edgemont St., Suite A

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.869.3561

The Art of Dentistry

8510 Line Ave., Suite A

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.869.3111

Suzanne C. Windham DDS

6140 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.865.4620

Michael E. Woolbert, DDS

3100 Woodlawn Ave., Suite C

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.868.8276

General Surgery

Brian Dockendorf, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 202

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4600

Charles D. Knight, Jr., M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 202

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4691

Mark R. Mainous, M.D.

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 840

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.795.9100

Stephen White, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 202

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4484

WK Advanced Laparoscopic and Robotic Surgery Specialist

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 310

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.6270

WK North Laparoscopic Surgical Associates

2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 3D

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.6701

WK Robotic & Laparoscopic Surgery Clinic

2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 3A

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.636.9905

Genetics

WK Specialty Pediatric Center

2032 Elizabeth Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.212.0460

Geriatric Medicine

Family Medical and Geriatric Center

7813 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3830

Jeffrey T. Overdyke, M.D.

1111 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71111

318.212.5850

Shreveport Geriatrics

850 Margaret Place

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.222.8187

Gynecologic Oncology

Gynecologic Oncology Associates

2600 Kings Highway, Suite 420

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8727

Hand Surgery

Center for Hand Surgery

385 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 500

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.686.9986

Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana

1500 Line Ave., Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71101

866.759.97679

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

1500 Line Ave., Suite 206

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.213.3800

Hematology & Oncology

Breast Care Specialists

1400 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.524.9565

CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center

1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.681.4138

Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.813.1100

Hematology/Oncology Associates

2600 Kings Highway, Suite 340

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8620

Hematology/Oncology Associates – Pierremont

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 500

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3702

Kirtan Koticha, M.D. Highland Clinic Oncology

1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 101

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.798.4424

University Health Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.813.1041

Urologic Cancer Care

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 350

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3369

WK Hematology/Oncology

2600 Kings Highway, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8626

Hyperbaric Medicine

WK Hyperbaric and Wound Care Center

2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 138

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5911

WK Hyperbaric and Wound Care Center – Bossier

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 130

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7080

Infectious Diseases

University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Infectious Diseases)

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

University Health Pediatric Infectious Diseases Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6081

WK Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 150

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.6888

WK Northwest Louisiana Infectious Disease Consultants –Bossier

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 420

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.6888

WK Specialty Pediatric Center (infectious diseases)

2032 Elizabeth Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.212.0460

Internal Medicine

Alan J. Borne, M.D.

1811 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 440

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.222.9205

Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic & Treatment Clinic

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 420

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7910

Cardinal Care Medical Practice

725 N. Ashley Ridge Loop, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.935.6177

Pierremont Associates and Internal Medicine

1811 E. Burt Kouns, Suite 130

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.2929

CHRISTUS Primary Care Associates

1453 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 221

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.681.5580

CHRISTUS Provident Internal Medicine

9091 Ellerbe Road, Suite 200B

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.681.1630

CHRISTUS Primary Care South Shreveport

8730 Youree Drive, Suite A

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.681.1600

Himanshu G.Desai, M.D.

7829 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.8777

Deanna S. Donley, M.D.

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 403

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5060

Fairfield Internal Medicine

1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 400

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.848.2830

Roan Flenniken, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4488

John P. Harris, M.D.

7837 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.2890

Jeffrey W. Holt, M.D.

1800 E 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.9400

Internal Medicine Associates

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 400

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3456

Cherise A. Irby, M.D.

1905 Fairfield Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.629.4729

Byron Jackson, M.D.

745 Olive St., Suite 203

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.221.2054

Total Care Medical Clinic

2001 E. 70th St., Suite 315

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.670.1251

Louisiana Family Practice

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 200

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7830

D. J. Moller, Jr., M.D.

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 970

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3393

Northwest Internal Medicine

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 580

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3740

Pierremont Internal Medicine Associates

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 450

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3952

Promise Hospital of Louisiana

2525 Viking Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.841.2525

Red River Internal Medicine

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 320

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7848

Paul Rushing, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4488

Shreveport Internal Medicine

1449 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.629.0220

Krishna R. Singh, M.D.

6047 5 Oaks Drive

Shreveport, LA 71129

318.686.5255

South Shreveport Internal Medicine

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 301

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5991

Kapil H. Thakkar, M.D.

8001 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3821

Tri-State Medical Clinic

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 410

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.621.2929

Russell W. Tynes, M.D.

460 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 500

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.212.1610

Charles P. Werner, M.D.

2508 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 400

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.673.8320

WK Internal Medicine & Pediatric Specialists

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 300

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7793

WK Internal Medicine Specialists

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 550

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3681

Maternal Fetal Medicine

CHRISTUS Maternal

1453 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 319

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.681.1675

WK Regional Perinatal Center

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 210

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5860

Neonatology

WK Neonatology

2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5416

Nephrology

Genesis Nephrology

8730 Youree Drive Bldg. A

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.221.2707

Stephen J. Kilpatrick, M.D.

745 Olive St., Suite 207

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.216.3040

Melissa L. Lynn, M.D.

2751 Albert Bicknell Drive, Suite 3C

Shreveport, LA 7103

318.212.0810

Nephrology Consultants

745 Olive St., Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.226.0809

Northwest Louisiana Nephrology

1800 Buckner St., Suite C-120

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.227.8899

Northwest Louisiana Nephrology

2501 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.631.1584

University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Nephrology)

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.7402

University Health Pediatric Nephrology Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.8639

Neurology

Meghan Harris, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 109

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4458

Headache, TBI & Cognitive Research Institute

3555 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.1200

Irene Scaltsas, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 109

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4458

WK Child Neurology

2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 113

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5811

WK Neurology Clinic

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 310

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7430

WK Tri-State Neurology

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 240

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8675

Neurosurgery

Comprehensive Neurosurgery

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 970

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.797.5543

Tri-State Neurosurgery

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 320

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8176

University Health Neurosurgery/ Neurology Clinic

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.675.6402

WK Center for Neurosurgery at Pierremont

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 850

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.424.2623

WK Neurosurgical Associates

2800 Hearne Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.6086

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Bossier Healthcare for Women

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 260

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7840

Dale V. Bauman, M.D. Obstetrics & Gynecology

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 310

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.752.1502

Center for Women’s Health and Wellness

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 320

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.2870

Doctors for Women

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 900

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.797.0101

OB-GYN Associates of Shreveport

Portico Shopping Center

7941 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA, 71105

318.797.7941

OB-GYN Concepts

7853 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.2835

Pierremont OB-GYN Specialists

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 600

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3890

Pierremont Women’s Clinic

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3800

Joseph Pineda, M.D.

7837 Youree Drive, Suite 305

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.688.5316

Benny Popwell, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 305

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4400

Sarah Scotto, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 308

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4400

Kerry Wade Tynes, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 306

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4400

University Health Women’s Health Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.8951

Catherine F. Vanderloos, M.D.

460 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.865.4333

David T. Vandermolen, M.D.

2401 Greenwood Road, Suite A

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.841.5800

Leonard Weather, Jr., M.D.

2120 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite C

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.671.5320

Women’s Health Associates

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 240

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.5800

Women’s Health Clinic

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 201

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5790

Women’s Specialists at South

9111 Susan Drive

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5343

Occupational Medicine

Work Kare

2724 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71109

318.212.4750

Work Kare

2300 Hospital Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7750

Work Kare

1666 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3750

Oculoplastic Surgery

Bryan Vekovius, M.D.

450 Ashley Ridge Blvd.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.868.4424

Ophthalmology

Adams EyeCare

1911 Benton Rd. Suite C

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.4012

Bossier Eye Institute

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 140

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.746.2020

Bossier Family Eye Care

1519 Doctors Drive, Suite 1

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.0302

Dr. Au Eye Clinic

2910 Shed Road, Suite B

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.3399

Highland Clinic Ophthalmology

471 Ashley Ridge Blvd. Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.795.4770

Eye Care Specialists of Louisiana

1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 103

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.841.3937

Lusk Eye Specialists

451 Ashley Ridge Blvd.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.222.5555

Charles E. Lyon, M.D.

836 Olive St.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.222.8421

Planchard Eye & Laser Center

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 100

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7860

Shreveport Eye Clinic

471 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.861.4009

WK Eye Institute North

2611 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.2020

WK Eye Institute Pierremont

7607 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3937

WK Eye Institute South

2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 116

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5901

Zaffater Eye Center

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 300

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.5838

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

ArkLaTex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

1050 Bancorp South Circle, Suite 400

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.5812

ArkLaTex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

909 Elm St.

Minden, LA 71105

318.371.3531

ArkLaTex Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

7600 Fern Ave. Bld. 1400

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.5812

Oral Surgery Associates

525 Doctors Drive

Bossier City, LA

318.747.5791

Oral Surgery Associates

2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite D

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.687.9800

James W. Sikes,Jr., M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns Suite 208

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4466

University Health Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

WK Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Institute

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 410

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5944

WK Oral &Maxillofacial Surgery Institute

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 490

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7821

Orthodontics

Cook Orthodontics

310 Carroll St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.869.1672

Cook Orthodontics

2900 East Texas St.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.741.1600

Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics

230 Carroll St., No. 1

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.869.1248

Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics

4001 Viking Drive, Suite B

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.213.5437

Foster Orthodontics

1914 E. 70th St., No. H

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.8833

Foster Orthodontics

3011 Airline Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.741.0080

Graf Orthodontics

6930 Fern Ave., Suite 250

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.3707

Graf Orthodontics

2160 Airline Drive

Bossier City, LA71111

318.742.9274

Graf Orthodontics

909 Elm St.

Minden, LA71055

318.377.6803

Lang and Blackwood Orthodontic

814 Pierremont Road

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.861.0700

Louisiana Orthodontic Specialists

2515 Southside Drive

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.688.2225

Peter H. Nasser, DDS

9091 Ellerbe Road, Suite 500

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.864.2860

Peter H. Nasser, DDS

1911 Benton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.0222

Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Bossier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 340

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7841

Highland Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 210

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4623

Robert E. Holladay IV, M.D.

820 Jordan St., Suite 204

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.222.6098

Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana

1500 Line Ave., Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71101

866.759.9679

Orthopedic Specialists of Louisiana

2005 Landry Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

866.759.9679

Spine Institute of Louisiana

1500 Line Ave., Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.629.5555

Specialists Hospital Shreveport

1500 Line Ave., Suite 206

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.213.3800

The Bone & Joint Clinic

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 200

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.425.8701

The Orthopedic Clinic

7925 Youree Drive, Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3610

University Health Orthopedic Clinic

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

WK Orthopedic Specialty Center

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 130

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8681

Pain Management

Ark-La-Tex Spine Care

8660 Fern Ave. Suite 120

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.841.9999

Louisiana Pain Physicians

457 Ashley Ridge Blvd.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.861.7246

Pain Care Consultants

1500 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA71101

318.629.5505

Pain Care Consultants

2005 Landry Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.629.5505

River Cities Interventional Pain Specialists

1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3636

Shreveport-Bossier Pain Clinic

7923 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.752.7960

Spine and Pain Specialists

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 300

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7960

Pediatric Dentistry

Holly Cook, DDS

7600 Fern Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.524.2024

Fresh Dental

7030 Youree Drive, Suite B

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.402.4604

Fresh Dental

2300 Airline Drive, Suite 200

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.719.7635

L. M. Harrison, Jr., DDS

1817 E. 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.0990

Ocean Dental

1297 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.8844

Pediatric Dental Partners

318 Carroll St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.865.2250

Pediatric Dental Partners

4001 Viking Drive, Suite A

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.7020

Pediatric Dentistry of Shreveport-Bossier

2285 Benton Road, C-100

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.9333

Pediatric Dentist of Shreveport-Bossier

6930 Fern Ave., Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.742.9333

Smile Dental Center

2015 E. 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.3505

Pediatric Intensive Care

WK Pediatric Intensivists

2510 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 4003

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.5665

Pediatric Ophthalmology

Eye Docs for Kids (Pediatric Eye Specialists)

1400 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 103

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.222.8402

Pediatric Surgery Pediatric Surgical Associates

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 310

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5880

Pediatrics

Acorn to Oak Pediatrics

1025 US-80

Haughton, LA 71037

318.949.0539

Ark-La-Tex Children’s Clinic

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 120

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.6710

Bossier Pediatric Partners

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 120

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7883

Center for Pediatrics at Willis-Knighton South

2518 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5437 (KIDS)

Choice Pediatrics

6930 Fern Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.290.3673

CHRISTUS Pediatric Associates

1549 E. 70th St., Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.681.4896

Alfred W. Hathorn, Jr., M.D.

2120 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite L

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.686.8197

Henson Pediatrics

1801 Fairfield Ave., Suite 201

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.779.1950

His Grace Pediatric Clinic

6224 Hearne Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71108

318.869.2181

Suyah Loud, M.D.

4140 Hollywood Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71109

318.946.8183

LSU Health Shreveport Children’s Clinic

1450 Claiborne Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.813.2960

Manohar Manchandia, M.D.

2706 Shed Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.5272

Mid City Pediatrics

2225 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.221.2225

Minden Pediatrics

1232 Sheppard St.

Minden, LA 71055

318.377.7116

Pediatric Healthcare Associates

1717 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.2920

Pierremont Pediatrics

1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 140

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3900

Portico Pediatrics

1717 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3930

Premier Pediatrics

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 420

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7880

University Health Children’s Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.8600

WK Care for Kids Clinic

870 Olive St.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.629.0480

WK Tots to Teens Pediatric Center

845 Olive St.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.226.4892

Perinatology

University Health Perinatal Clinic

1602 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6532

Pharmacy

Benzer Pharmacy

2951 E. Texas St., Suite E

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.742.4414

Boudreaux’s Pharmacy

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 110

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.631.2600

Drug Emporium

5819 E. Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.861.7896

Healthcare Pharmacy

8720 Quimper Place, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.671.9603

Healthcare Services

2535 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 211

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.687.4546

Line Avenue Compounding Pharmacy

1822 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.221.5114

Medic Pharmacy

1849 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.221.0691

Northwest Louisiana Interfaith Pharmacy

909 Olive St.

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.425.3553

PMO Pharmacy

2255 Woodward Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.429.0161

Specialists Pharmacy

1500 Line Ave., Suite 104B

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.213.3351

Physical Medicine/Rehab

Electrodiagnostic Medicine David Adams, M.D.

1500 Line Ave., Suite 204

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.629.5425

Leigh Ransonet Henderson, M.D.

Highland Clinic Main Campus

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 103

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4444

Plastic Surgery

Bridges to Beauty

4300 Youree Drive, Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.219.8555

Brown & O’Neal

2210 Line Ave., Suite 204

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.221.9671

Daniel Knight Cosmetic Plastic Surgery

8711 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.698.8711

Kenneth Sanders Facial Plastic Surgery

8711 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.698.8711

The Plastic Surgery Center

385 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.221.1629

Plastic Surgery Of Shreveport

1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 145

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.9199

The Wall Center for Plastic Surgery

8600 Fern Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.795.0801

Podiatry

Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists

385 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Bld. 200

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.687.8447

Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists

2850 Plantation Drive

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.746.9555

Foot Specialists of Shreveport/Bossier

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 110

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.629.3668

Foot Specialists of Shreveport/Bossier

7821 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.213.3668

Southside Foot Clinics

1521 Doctors Drive

Bossier City, 71111

318.747.5200

Southside Foot Clinics

9308 Mansfield Road, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.687.6266

Psychiatry

Ark-La-Tex Mental Health Specialists

4440 Viking Drive, Suite 300

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.584.7137

Behavioral Health Medical Center

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 340

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7461

Brentwood Hospital

1006 Highland Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.678.7500

Center for Mental Wellness

1111 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.716.4610

Kenneth Stephens, M.D.

2924 Knight St., Bldg. 4, Suite 434

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.631.1122

LSU Medical Center Psychiatry

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.675.6619

LSU Health Shreveport Child Psychiatry Faculty Clinic

820 Jordan St., Suite 104

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.676.5002

Pierremont Psychiatric Clinic

1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 220

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.2960

Physicians Behavioral Hospital

2025 Desoto St.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.550.0520

Sewell Patrick E., M.D.

2800 Youree Drive, Suite 110

Shreveport, LA 71104

318.868.7740

Success Insite of Children & Family Counseling

1504 Barksdale Blvd.

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.222.4299

University Health Psychiatry Clinic

1606 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.6402

Child Psychiatry Faculty Clinic

820 Jordan, Suite 104

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.676.5002

Valiulis Psychiatry

7607 Fern Ave., Suite 204

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.3350

Women’s & Children’s Center for Mental Wellness

7591 Fern Ave., Suite 1705

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.550.3398

Pulmonology

Pulmonary & Critical Care Specialists

7829 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.8777

Indira Sastry, M.D.

2533 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 106

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.5976

University Health Ambulatory Clinic (Pulmonary)

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.626.0050

University Health Pediatric Pulmonary Clinic

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.626.0050

WK Pediatric Pulmonology Specialists

2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 114

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5781

WK Pulmonary & Critical Care

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 210

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.635.0834

WK Red River Pulmonary Critical Care

2400 Hospital Drive, Suite 340

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.747.2277

Radiation Oncology

WK Radiation Oncology Services

2600 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.4639

Radiology

Ashley Ridge Imaging

463 Ashley Ridge Blvd., Suite 200

Shreveport, Louisiana 71106

318.869.4747

Northwest Imaging

1460 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 708

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.425.1001

St. Christopher’s Imaging

1725 Elizabeth Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.658.9637

Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility

ArkLaTex Fertility & Reproductive Medicine

2401 Greenwood Road, Suite A

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.841.5800

Rheumatology

Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic

740 Jordan St.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.424.9240

University Health Medicine Subspecialty Clinic (Rheumatology)

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.5935

University Health Pediatric Rheumatology Clinic

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.675.5955

Sleep Medicine

Easy Sleep Concepts

6030 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.219.4360

Healthplex Sleep Medicine Clinic

9425 Healthplex Drive, Suite 101

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.683.5171

Neurology & Sleep Clinic

2205 E. 70th St.

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.797.1585

Valiulis Sleep Clinic

9425 Healthplex Drive Suite 101

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.683.5171

Well Necessities & Vital Sleep

8835 Line Ave., Suite 500

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.222.0885

Speech Language Audiology

Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose Throat & Hearing Center

7847 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3960

Mollie Webb Speech & Hearing Center

3735 Blair St.

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.632.2015

WK South Audiology Center

2530 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5488

Spine Surgery

Spine Institute of Louisiana

1500 Line Ave.

Shreveport, LA 71101

318.629.5555

Willis Knighton Spine Institute

2403 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.7746

Highland Center for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

1455 E. Bert Kouns, Suite 210

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.4623

Surgery | Advanced

WK Advanced Surgery Center

2751 Albert Bicknell

Drive, Ste. 2B

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8350

Surgery | Head & Neck

WK Center for Head and

Neck Cancer and Reconstructive Surgery

2600 Kings Highway,

Suite 120

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8241

WK Oral & Maxillofacial/Head & Neck Oncologic and Reconstructive Surgery

2600 Kings Highway,

Suite 300

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.7821

Surgery | Transplant

John C. McDonald Regional Transplant Center at

Willis-Knighton

2751 Albert Bicknell

Drive, Suite 4A

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.4275

Urgent Care

Quick Care Pierremont

1666 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 105

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.212.3520

Quick Care Bossier

2300 Hospital Drive, Suite 180

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.212.7520

Quick Care South

2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite105

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5520

Quick Care Kids

2520 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5439

Urgent Care of Louisiana

6841 Fern Ave.Suite 100

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.868.2273

Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Center

2151 Airline Drive, Suite 700

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.550.2176

Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Center

7045 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA 71105

318.798.3763

Velocity Care Urgent Treatment Center

9300 Mansfield Road, Suite 110

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.629.3763

Urology

Ark-La-Tex Urology

2449 Hospital Drive, Suite 280

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.841.4004

Regional Urology

2539 Viking Drive, Suite 105

Bossier City, LA 71111

318.741.6077

Regional Urology

255 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Shreveport, LA 71106

318.683.0411

Urologic Cancer Care

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 350

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3369

University Health Urology Clinic

1501 Kings Highway

Shreveport, LA 71130

318.6726.0050

WK Urology Specialists

2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Suite 200

Shreveport, LA 71118

318.212.5063

WK Urology Specialists

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 800

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3977

Shreveport Urology

8001 Youree Drive, Suite 820

Shreveport, LA 71115

318.212.3569

Signature Urology

2551 Greenwood Road, Suite 140

Shreveport, LA 71103

318.212.8899