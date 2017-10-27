The Krewe of Nemesis launched their very first Coronation outdoors at Muddy Bottoms in Sarepta, LA. The theme for this inaugural event was “We Don’t Care How You Get There, Just Get There!” And indeed it was well worth the drive to get there. Captain Kenny Bryce zip lined onto the stage, a police escort transported the Duke and Duchess of Mayhem Matt Smith and Michelle Parkerson to the stage, followed by a limousine carrying the Duke and Duchess of Serenity Kevin and Meredith Johnson. For the grand finale, a circling helicopter carried King Calvin Walker and Queen Margaret Walker to their guests who stood amazed as fireworks lit up the night sky.

Check out photos from Eye on SB below: