The Krewe of Elders hosted its south of the border themed Coronation XX “Dos Equis” at VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City. Captain Julia Collins and Co-Captain Doug Rivet began the Fiesta with their royal court being introduced. Troy and Patsy McGee were honored as the Duke and Duchess of Longevity and a dedication to the memory of Duchess of Wisdom Debbie Carter was presented by Wanda Cunningham and Duke of Wisdom George Kalmbach. Michael and Pamela Brown were crowned King and Queen of Elders and later wowed the crowd as they performed The Mexican Hat Dance.

