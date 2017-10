The Krewe of Justinian Coronation “Havana Nights” took place at Sam’s Town Casino. Guests were dressed in their best Cuban cocktail attire while Justinian Captain XXIV Larry Pettiette introduced his royal court including King Bill Kelly and Queen Tracey Cox as well as Dukes Jimmy Franklin and Garrett Hill and Duchesses Sarah Giglio and Margaret Pressly. Johnny Earthquake and The Moondogs provided entertainment.

Check out photos from Eye on SB below: