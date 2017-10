Krewe of Gemini “Rocked” its coronation “Forever XXIX” at Sam’s Town Ballroom. At this black tie formal event, the identity of the Dukes and Duchesses of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas are top secret and only revealed at the coronation. Captain Tracy Herrin announced her royal court including Dukes, Duchesses, Prince and Princess with a grand finale declaring Sue Cooksey as Queen XXIX and Herb Doughty as Justinian King XXIX.

Check out photos from Eye on SB below: