The wait is finally over! 2016’s Best of SB Award winners are a great mix of local and national brands, and we are thrilled to reveal who they are. SB Magazine added more categories this year, making this the largest Best of SB list to date. And the awards go to…

Best Animal Hospital

University Veterinary Hospital

When your fur baby needs attention, give them the best at University Veterinary Hospital where they practice high quality care in order to be everything your pet needs.

Best Apartment Complex

Jamestown Place Apartments

Home is where the heart is. One, two or three bedroom apartments provide a tranquil environment in an inspiring community with an elegant living environment.

Best Architecture Firm

Prevot Design Services

A firm dedicated to providing exceptional design services to clients over a large geographic area with their focus on integrity, character and relationships.

Best Automotive Dealership

Holmes Honda

Car shopping can be a pain, but not at Holmes Honda. The locally owned and operated dealership understands the needs of the community, carrying new and used vehicles at reasonable prices.

Best Bank

Regions

From buying a home to starting a business, you’ll always be taken care of at Regions Bank.

Best Car Wash

Snappy Scrubs Car Wash

Get the highest quality car wash in less than four minutes all while staying in the comfort of your own car.

Best Child Care Service

Young Years

Only trust the best with your sweet babies. Thirty-four years of consistent effort to improve their program has earned Young Years a great reputation in the community.

Best Chiropractic Care

Bates Chiropractic & Sports Therapy

Personal service is a priority at Bates Chiropractic, where they help clients perform better in sports and everyday activities.

Best Country Club

East Ridge Country Club

Founded in 1955, the club features golf and tennis facilities, a private pool and a host of social functions and activities.

Best Computer/IT Service

Computer Problems

We can’t all be tech savvy. Superior customer service and professional, friendly attitudes keep customers returning to this computer repair shop.

Best Credit Union

Barksdale Federal Credit Union

The mission of BFCU is to enhance the financial well being of its members and become the preferred financial partner for members and potential members.

Best Dance Studio

Vicki’s School of Dance

Learning to dance is fun, challenging and exciting at Vicki’s School of Dance, which has been going strong for 46 years.

Best Day Spa

Spa Concepts Salon & Spa

Spa Concepts is a full service AVEDA Salon and Day Spa catering to men and women. With two convenient Shreveport locations, there’s always time to treat yourself.

Best Dry Cleaning

Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaning

For over 40 years, Porter’s Dry Cleaning has created a means by which people can look and feel their best.

Best Employment Service

Jean Simpson Personnel Services

Jean Simpson Personnel Services provides qualified and experienced personnel on a temporary and temp-to-hire job basis.

Best Eyelash Salon

Lash Loft

From eyelash extensions to brow and bikini waxing, Lash Loft has professionals on staff to make you look and feel your best.

Best Fitness Club

Sleek Physique

A boutique group exercise studio that provides many different classes where clients can slim down and tone up while having fun.

Best Funeral Home

Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium & Cemeteries

This family-owned company is dedicated to providing the compassionate care families need when a loved one dies.

Best Garden Nursery

Akin’s Nursery

Generations of Shreveporters have put their trust in Akin’s Nursery and Landscape Co. to help them turn their yards into beautiful gardens.

Best Hair Salon

Avalon Hair Salon

Avalon Hair Salon services guests with dignity and respect while helping to create beauty, style and grace. Who doesn’t want to look (and feel) great all the time?

Best Heating & Air

AccuTemp Cooling & Heating

A cooling and heating business dedicated to meeting and exceeding clients’ expectations whether they are new customers or loyal patrons.

Best Home Builder

Terry Elston

Kitchen & Bath Cottage

Co-owner Terry Elston takes pride in his work and strives to give clients the most innovative design with the highest quality materials available.

Best Home Health Care

Trinity Home Health Care

The staff at this home health care agency genuinely cares about the community and it shows in their day-to-day interactions with the people they serve.

Best Home Improvement Contractor

Foster-Somerled Construction Group

There’s a reason that Foster-Somerled Construction Group’s construction, renovation, roofing and insurance claim restoration projects receive the highest ratings and reviews. They earn them.

Best Investment Firm

Merrill Lynch

The Shreveport office of Merrill Lynch focuses on delivering wealth management strategies to high net worth individuals and businesses while providing exemplary service.

Best Janitorial Service

Red River Sanitors

A maintenance management company that delivers excellent workmanship at a fair and competitive price and in an environmentally safe manner. Who could ask for more?

Best Lawn & Landscape Service

LA Lawn & Sod

A landscaping and lawn care business that handles jobs big and small for commercial, residential and federal government clients. Curb appeal at its finest.

Best Local College

LSUS

Louisiana State University Shreveport is a public university with 25 undergraduate degree programs, 13 master’s degree programs and one doctoral program, along with over 70 student organizations. There’s a place for everyone at LSUS.

Best Local Beverage Distributor

Eagle Distributing of Shreveport

A locally-owned beverage distributor that has served Shreveport-Bossier City and surrounding parishes in Northwest Louisiana for over 30 years.

Best Local Hotel/Motel

Remington Suite Hotel & Spa

Shreveport’s only premier boutique hotel provides luxurious accommodations in renovated, spacious suites. Enjoy your home away from home at the Remington.

Best Local Private School

First Baptist Church School

First Baptist Church School educates children from age three through the eighth grade in a setting that encourages intellectual, moral and spiritual growth.

Best Locksmith

Pop-A-Lock

Whether you need the locks changed on your home or business, your car door unlocked or a replacement set of keys, Pop-A-Lock has you covered 24 hours-a-day.

Best Movers

Two Guys Moving

They make it their top priority to deliver efficient worry-free moving at a very affordable price. Each move is planned and coordinated according to the individual’s needs.

Best Nail Salon

Spa Concepts Salon & Spa

Treat yourself to fabulous nails at this top-notch salon and spa.

Best Oil Change

Time-It Lube

Time-It Lube offers a variety of premium services. From oil changes to tire rotations, your car’s maintenance is their priority.

Best Pet Boarding/Grooming

Lucky’s Yellow Rubber Ducky

Give your pets the royal treatment at Lucky’s where they offer full service grooming and baths, self service baths, overnight boarding, doggie daycare and a luxury boutique.

Best Plumbing Company

Bobby L. Greene Plumbing & Heating

A family-owned plumbing and heating business whose highly trained technicians specialize in great customer service.

Best Public School

C. E. Byrd High School

Let your children make the best of their high school years at a school where students achieve academic excellence and acquire social and leadership skills through extracurricular activities.

Best Retirement Community

The Oaks of Louisiana

Here, you’ll find a healthy, active adult lifestyle in a residential setting designed to address your needs and a multitude of interests.

Best Tanning Salon

Sun Tan City

More than just a tanning salon, you’ll find great equipment, the best skin care products and well-trained tanning consultants to help you get the results you want.

Best Tire Store

Gateway Tire & Service Center

Find yourself with a flat tire? Don’t fret! Gateway provides fast and professional tire services to get you back on the road.

Best Roofing Company

Gold Star Construction & Roofing

After 32 years, Gold Star still looks forward to providing a courteous and professional service for all your roofing needs.

Best Vehicle Repair

Gateway Tire & Service Center

Gateway provides friendly and efficient services in order to reduce the stress of vehicle maintenance.

Best Weight Loss Clinic

Weight Know More

This medical weight loss clinic is dedicated to helping clients develop and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Best Charitable Event

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Every year, KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Best Charitable Group

Nova’s Heart

Nova’s Heart is a non-profit organization that provides food for the pets of homeless people in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. If you’ve got a pet, you’ve got a best friend.

Best Children’s Entertainment

Sci-Port: Louisiana’s Science Center

Learning is fun at the 67,000-square-foot science center located along the riverfront in downtown Shreveport.

Best Day Trip

Jefferson, Texas

This historic city in east Texas is known for its old-time charm and its myriad of antique shops.

Best Event Venue

601 Spring

The elegant downtown Shreveport venue is available to rent for weddings, receptions and other special occasions.

Best Golf Course

East Ridge Country Club

East Ridge Country Club offers a place for seasoned golfers to share their beloved pastime with the next generation.

Best Home Accessory

Ivy & Stone

Ivy & Stone has farmhouse appeal, which gives your home a warm, cozy feeling every time you walk into a room.

Best Local Annual Event

Red River Revel

An annual family-friendly festival, which aims to provide northwest Louisiana the finest possible visual and performing arts experiences.

Best Marina

Shreveport Yacht Club

Whether you’re lounging by the pool, picnicking on the lawn or cruising on the lake, they are dedicated to ensuring a pleasant and safe retreat for the entire family.

Best Treats to Bring to a Dinner Party

Buttercups Cupcakes

A fabulous cupcake shop where made-from-scratch cupcakes are baked using high-quality, pure ingredients that are sure to make your taste buds dance.

Best Bar

Wine Country Bistro

The goal at Wine Country is to offer Shreveport a local bistro that provides exceptional food and wines at reasonable prices in a comfortable, yet refined environment.

Best Bartender

Josh Boyle at Parish Taceaux

Find yourself needing an after work cocktail? Josh Boyle is the man who can mix up whatever your heart desires.

Best Beer Selection

Strange Brew

Strange Brew offers more than 200 different brews nightly along with live music and your favorite cocktails. Enjoy a cold one (or two) with a few of your favorite people.

Best Casino Pool

Margaritaville Resort Casino

Cool off in the pool at the award-winning Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, which provides an island-style escape to make your getaway exceptional every time you visit.

Best Happy Hour

Wine Country Bistro

Wind down after a long day at work at Wine Country Bistro, which features great drinks and mouth-watering entrees.

Best Karaoke

Strange Brew

Test out your vocal chords at Strange Brew where karaoke fans can try out unique beer offerings in between tunes.

Best Martini Bar

Wine Country Bistro

Martini lovers can’t get enough of Wine Country Bistro, where great food pairs well with their drink of choice.

Best Place to Dance

Celebrity Lounge at Eldorado Resort Casino

An elegant bar and entertainment venue bringing guests live music, big screen televisions and a wide array of cocktails and signature drinks.

Best Place to Gamble

Horseshoe Bossier City

Located in the heart of downtown Bossier City next to the Red River, the casino resort has plenty of slots but don’t forget it also houses a 14-table poker room and table games such as blackjack

and craps.

Best Place for Live Music

The Stage

Have an itch for some live entertainment that’s sure to be a great time? The Stage’s calendar is full of cool acts that are sure to get the crowd going.

Best Sports Bar

Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Tune in to the big game at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar where the staff works hard every day to ensure each customer has a winning experience with great food, beverages, service and atmosphere.

Best Wine Bar

Wine Country Bistro

Wine Country Bistro prides itself on serving fine wines in a fine environment. Anyone is sure to find the right wine to suit his or her preference.

Best American Restaurant

Twisted Root

This burger joint uses a hands-on approach to keep their food great in a unique atmosphere with tons of personality.

Best Asian Restaurant

Imperial Cathay

The popular Chinese restaurant features a bar with large-screen TVs perfect for tuning into your favorite sports. And have you tried their house soup with wontons? Delicious.

Best Bakery

Julie Anne’s Bakery & Cafe

It’s almost impossible to drive past Julie Anne’s in the mornings without stopping for their fresh-baked cakes, pies, pastries, cookies and breads.

Best Barbeque

Silver Star Smokehouse

A superb steakhouse and barbecue joint featuring high-quality, authentic food located at the intersection of Highway 80 and I-220 in Bossier City.

Best Breakfast

Another Broken Egg

Find “craveably” delicious dishes for breakfast, brunch and lunch with an artisanal flair at this local favorite.

Best Brunch Spot

Another Broken Egg

Enjoy Another Broken Egg’s unique dishes ranging from twists on eggs benedict and gourmet omelets to unbelievable biscuit beignets.

Best Buffet

Margaritaville Resort Casino

The World Tour Buffet, located inside Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, is

one buffet that will not disappoint.

Best Cajun

Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ

Find Cajun roots at Shane’s where you can indulge in all your home-style favorites from fried catfish to boiled crawfish.

Best Deli

Jason’s Deli

Healthy and delicious, Jason’s is a family-owned and community-focused deli that uses wholesome ingredients in all their dishes.

Best Family Friendly Restaurant

Zocolo Neighborhood Eatery & Drinkery

From salads and sandwiches to fish, steak, pasta and pizza, Zocolo’s is the place to go for a great family-friendly atmosphere.

Best Fast Casual Restaurant

Parish Taceaux

One of the newest restaurants in downtown Shreveport, the eatery and bar serves up tacos that aren’t your ordinary taco fare.

Best Fine Dining

Superior’s Steakhouse

Superior’s Steakhouse is a fine dining restaurant you deserve to experience. Enjoy perfect USDA prime beef and seafood in a comfortable Chicago-style setting.

Best Italian Restaurant

Monjunis

There’s just something about that sauce. Serving great Italian food in an inviting atmosphere is their mission and continuing to improve customer service and your personal experience is their goal.

Best Late Night Eats

Fully Stacked

Tucked away under the Texas Street Bridge in downtown Shreveport, this restaurant stays open late to feed gourmet burgers to the late night crowd.

Best Mexican Restaurant

Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos

The Baja beach taco joint uses only wholesome ingredients without MSG, lard or artificial flavoring.

Best New Restaurant

Parish Taceaux

A bustling atmosphere makes this new restaurant the place to be and be seen.

Best Patio Dining

The Oyster Bar & Grille

Serving everything from oysters to Tex-Mex, this restaurant’s perfect patio area is equipped with fans to help keep you cool while enjoying the fresh air.

Best Restaurant for Vegetarian

Zocolo Neighborhood Eatery & Drinkery

Vegetarians love Zocolo’s, which serves up tasty and wholesome meatless fare in a great atmosphere.

Best Seafood Restaurant

Ralph & Kacoo’s

The Louisiana-based chain prides itself on preparing the best Cajun seafood in spacious quarters themed to south Louisiana.

Best Bloody Mary

Wine Country Bistro

Sometimes a Bloody Mary craving just hits you right smack in the stomach and nothing satisfies that craving more than Wine Country’s delicious version.

Best Burger

Grub Burger Bar

Is it the bun? Is it the beef? It must be all of it. Find fresh ingredients and big flavors served up in a lively environment at Grub Burger Bar.

Best Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings

Customers can’t get enough of the wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, known for its signature sauces such as Parmesan garlic and mango habanero.

Best Dessert

Strawn’s Eat Shop

The local dining institution feels like mom and dad’s kitchen so it’s no surprise it has been nationally recognized for the refreshing

icebox pies on the menu.

Best Doughnuts

Southern Maid Donuts

The historic Shreveport establishment serves up hot donuts and nostalgia at

4 p.m. daily.

Best French Fries

Gullo’s Fresh Produce & Classic Bake Shop

Everything from hamburgers and fresh-cut steaks pair well with the fries at Gullo’s Market, where food is prepared fresh with a smile.

Best Frozen Yogurt

Counter Culture

You won’t find a better fro-yo than the famous Humphrey at Counter Culture.

Best Grocery Store

Kroger

The business principles that made the first Kroger store successful in 1883 – service, selection and value – continue to guide the company’s operations today.

Best Ice Cream

Baskin-Robbins

Find endless flavors and toppings at Louisiana’s favorite ice cream shop.

Best Iced Tea

McAlister’s Deli

People of the South love a refreshing iced tea all year round. Find the best at McAlister’s Deli.

Best King Cakes

Julie Anne’s Bakery & Cafe

When Mardi Gras rolls around, there’s no place better than Julie Anne’s Bakery to get a king cake that will be the life of any party.

Best Locally Made Juice

Well Fed Louisiana

Need a healthy pick-me-up? Well Fed Louisiana is the first and only cold-pressed organic juice bar in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

Best Margarita

Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos

Margaritas hit the spot and go well with the Baja beach tacos and great atmosphere at Don Juanz.

Best Pizza

Johnny’s Pizza House

Whether it’s a Sweep the Kitchen or any other made-to-order item, Johnny’s is the place to satisfy your pizza cravings.

Best Po-boy

Po-Boy Express

It doesn’t matter if you choose to dine-in, pick-up or have your meal delivered; Po-Boy Express po-boys are the best in town.

Best Prepped Meals

Prepped Up Meals

Prepped Up Meals creates custom, fitness-oriented meal plans that are fresh and portioned for an active and healthy lifestyle. They’re designed to be eaten four to six times a day.

Best Salad

Newk’s Eatery

Fresh, wholesome ingredients make Newk’s salads a delicious way to get your daily dose of veggies.

Best Seafood Market

Farmers Seafood

They take pride in providing only the best and freshest seafood meats to every customer.

Best Steak

Silver Star Steakhouse

When you find yourself needing a hearty steak to fill the belly, you won’t find better than the steaks at Silver Star.

Best Subs

Subway

Find a health conscious meal at the world’s largest sandwich chain. Don’t forget Subway’s $5 foot long deal.

Best Sushi

Sushi Gen

The Japanese restaurant offers creative sushi rolls such as the red dragon roll and monkey brain roll.

Best Sweets & Treats

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Satisfy your sweet tooth with bundt cakes ranging from bite-sized to multi-tiered.

Best Antique Store

King’s Antique Mall

King’s Antique Mall contains over 70 small

shops filled with antiques, vintage clothing, mid-century items, small gifts, art, furniture and

much more. You’re sure to find something special.

Best Appliances

Barrett Appliance & Home Products

Barrett Appliance, a one-stop showroom and design center, serves builders and

homeowners in a 90,000-square-mile region covering north Louisiana and east Texas.

Best Bed/Mattress Store

The Bedroom Sleep Shops

Bring home a comfy mattress to get your beauty rest on each night from The Bedroom Sleep Shops, a family-owned discount mattress and bedroom furniture store based in Shreveport.

Best Boat Dealership

Bayou Outdoor Supercenter

Whether you’re goin’ fishin’ or just headed out for some watersport fun, find the best boat for your buck at Bayou Outdoor Supercenter.

Best Bridal Boutique

Happily Ever After

Say ‘yes’ to the perfect dress for the most important day of your life at Happily Ever After where the staff strives to provide customers with the personal service and bridal styling found in

high-end boutiques.

Best Cabinet Store

Custom-Bilt Cabinet & Supply

Find a wide array of building materials for professional building contractors, institutional accounts and retail sales where the staff is friendly and knowledgeable.

Best Children’s Shop

The Moppet Shoppe

An incredible children’s shop full of boutique brands of clothing, hair accessories, shoes

and plush to make your child the most stylish

of the bunch.

Best Clothing Accessory Store

Pretenses

Look good and feel good with fashionable styles offered at affordable prices all year long.

Best Fine Jeweler (tied)

Connie & V. Cross Jewelers

If diamonds are your girl’s best friends,

Connie is your go-to jeweler to make her dreams come true.

McCary Jewelers

For those looking for one-of-a-kind, custom

pieces, look no further than McCary’s, where

you’ll find unique, well-crafted merchandise.

Best Florist

Broadmoor Florist

Where can you find beautiful floral arrangements that express exactly what you’re feeling to the person you’re giving them to? Broadmoor Florist, of course.

Best Furniture Store

Ivan Smith

The staff’s commitment to their customers, the communities they reside in and their employees makes Ivan Smith the best in the area.

Best Gift Shop

Lewis Gifts

For over 75 years, the Lewis family has been a part of Shreveport’s retail community and has provided sundries and gifts to generations of customers.

Best Home Decor Store

Canatella Interiors

Canatella Interiors is a full-service interior design business with the goal of pleasing customers and keeping them coming back again and again.

Best Lighting Store

Barrett Appliance & Home Products

What would a home be without light? Dark, obviously. Let Barrett Appliance & Home Products light up your home with beautiful fixtures and much more.

Best Manufactured Housing

Greg Tilley’s Bossier Mobile Homes

Buying a new home from Greg Tilley’s is easy and stress-free due to the hands-on knowledge and experience gained from operating since 1977.

Best Men’s Clothing Store

John Pickens

In a time when finding unique men’s fashion in local shops is hard to do, John Pickens Clothiers brings your guy from drab to fab in no time.

Best Pet Store

PetSmart

Find everything your pet needs in one place at PetSmart, and being able to bring them along on your shopping trip is always a plus.

Best Consignment/Resale Store

Home Again

Home Again Consignment has been your trusted furniture, home decor, antique and artwork consignment shop for well over a decade. Give great pieces a new home buy shopping at Home Again.

Best Shoe Store

Imelda’s

Even Cinderella could find the perfect shoe at Imelda’s, an upscale/contemporary shoe boutique offering designer brands and top quality shoes to women of all ages.

Best Shopping Center

Shoppes at Bellemead

At this unique lifestyle center, shoppers can browse top retailers amidst a sophisticated setting of beautifully appointed shop facades and park-like surroundings.

Best Sporting Goods Store

Academy Sports & Outdoors

Academy Sports & Outdoors is a premier sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with a broad assortment of quality products from weights and training equipment to bicycles and sneakers.

Best Vape Store

Buku Vapor

This vape store in Shreveport provides great customer service and is quick to answer the questions of those new to the vaping world.

Best Women’s Boutique

Pretenses

Looking for the perfect little black dress

for a special occasion? Look no further than Pretenses for all your retail therapy needs, ladies.

Best Butcher

Maxwell’s Market

Looking for that perfect cut of meat? Maxwell’s Market provides a superior shopping experience by offering convenient and personal customer service as well as delicious homemade meals.

Best Caterer

Drake Catering

Chef Blake at Drake Catering is always willing to go the extra mile to make his customers happy with unique dishes that are sure to hit the spot.

Best Chef

Blake Jackson

Drake Catering

Chef Blake Jackson, of Drake Catering, is known for his creativity and his keen sense of detail and presentation.

Best Financial Advisor

Ryan Thompson

Ryan Thompson can help you define and meet your goals by delivering resources to you in the way that is most appropriate for how you invest and what you want to achieve.

Best Hair Stylist

Amanda Crowder

Amanda Crowder has never seen a bad hair day she can’t fix. She’s been a stylist for five years and loves to help clients look and feel their very best.

Best Insurance Agent

Ben Tullos

His mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.

Best Landscape Contractor

Jody’s Lawn Team

JLT Landscape Professionals specializes in residential and commercial landscaping services. Talk about curb appeal.

Best Local Teacher

Toni Ford

Greenacres Middle School Student favorite Toni Ford teaches sixth grade math and is a pep squad sponsor at Greenacres Middle School in Bossier City.

Best Local Principal

Pam Graham

Fairfield Magnet School

Students and parents alike love Pam Graham, the principal at Fairfield Elementary Magnet School. She’s one-of-a-kind and loves what she does.

Best Local Athlete

Dak Prescott

Haughton graduate, Mississippi State star and rookie starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott is unstoppable.

Best Local TV Personality

Ron Young

KSLA 12

The morning weather doesn’t have to be snoozeville. Ron Young wakes you up with his upbeat personality every morning on KSLA.

Best Local Radio Personality

Jay Whatley

Shreveport native and popular DJ on K94.5, a position he’s held since 2007, Jay makes any commute more enjoyable.

Best Local News Anchor

Gerry May

KTBS 3

A graduate of University of Texas at Arlington, he has been a co-anchor at KTBS 3 News since 2001.Gerry May brings you up-to-date on what’s happening now.

Best Local News Station

KTBS 3

KTBS Channel 3 is your local ABC affiliate with the most watched news programming in the ArkLaTex. They’re on your side.

Best Local Sports Reporter

Tim Fletcher

Sports personality who hosts his own show on KWKH AM1130 from 6 – 9 a.m. on weekday mornings, Tim was featured as SB Magazine’s Guess Who in October of this year.

Best Local Meteorologist

Ron Young

KSLA 12

Ron Young is the KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist for KSLA News 12 This Morning and KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m. and noon. He also co-anchors KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m.

Best Make Up Artist

Kaitlynn Williford

Find Kaitlynn at Bridgette’s Salon in Bossier City and let her help you look and feel fabulous.

Best Mardi Krewe

Krewe of Centaur

Established in 1991, the Krewe of Centaur is the largest Mardi Gras krewe in northwest Louisiana. Their parade always rolls 10 days before Fat Tuesday.

Best Massage Therapist

Tanjela Johnson at Spa Concepts

Clients swear by Tanjela Johnson at Spa Concepts, who is able to melt anyone’s stress away.

Best Personal Trainer

Kaye Leslie Otis

As owner of Titanium Fitness Personal Training, her desire is to help others overcome obstacles and reach their health and fitness goals.

Best Photographer

Brittany Strickland

Brittany Strickland has always seen things a little differently, and that’s what has made her a successful photographer.

Best Videographer

Cupio Media

Cupio Media specializes in video, social and web production. The creativity and talent that goes into their productions is unbelievable.

Best Physical Therapist (tied)

Brewer Physical Therapy

At Brewer Physical Therapy, individualized treatment plans are designed to help you regain your strength, restore function and discover new levels of health and vitality.

Marshall Cowley

For over 20 years, Marshall Cowley has been practicing physical therapy to help others improve mobility, function and quality of life.

Best Real Estate Agent

Courtney Lowry

Courtney Lowry at Ramsey-Hoffpauir Associates is sure to help her clients find exactly what they’re looking for in a new home.

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Catherine Foret

University Veterinary Hospital

For Catherine Foret, becoming a veterinarian was a calling, not just a career. When she can see or feel an animal realize she’s there to help, there’s nothing more rewarding.

Best Wedding Planner

Donna Brian

Love in Bloom

Her mission is for clients to enjoy their wedding day, rehearsal dinner, corporate gala or other special event – stress free.

Best Blogger

Jada Durden

A blogger and freelance writer who loves all things related to travel, food and entertainment, check out her blog called LovingThisLife.