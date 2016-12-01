Best of SB
The wait is finally over! 2016’s Best of SB Award winners are a great mix of local and national brands, and we are thrilled to reveal who they are. SB Magazine added more categories this year, making this the largest Best of SB list to date. And the awards go to…
Best Animal Hospital
University Veterinary Hospital
When your fur baby needs attention, give them the best at University Veterinary Hospital where they practice high quality care in order to be everything your pet needs.
Best Apartment Complex
Jamestown Place Apartments
Home is where the heart is. One, two or three bedroom apartments provide a tranquil environment in an inspiring community with an elegant living environment.
Best Architecture Firm
Prevot Design Services
A firm dedicated to providing exceptional design services to clients over a large geographic area with their focus on integrity, character and relationships.
Best Automotive Dealership
Holmes Honda
Car shopping can be a pain, but not at Holmes Honda. The locally owned and operated dealership understands the needs of the community, carrying new and used vehicles at reasonable prices.
Best Bank
Regions
From buying a home to starting a business, you’ll always be taken care of at Regions Bank.
Best Car Wash
Snappy Scrubs Car Wash
Get the highest quality car wash in less than four minutes all while staying in the comfort of your own car.
Best Child Care Service
Young Years
Only trust the best with your sweet babies. Thirty-four years of consistent effort to improve their program has earned Young Years a great reputation in the community.
Best Chiropractic Care
Bates Chiropractic & Sports Therapy
Personal service is a priority at Bates Chiropractic, where they help clients perform better in sports and everyday activities.
Best Country Club
East Ridge Country Club
Founded in 1955, the club features golf and tennis facilities, a private pool and a host of social functions and activities.
Best Computer/IT Service
Computer Problems
We can’t all be tech savvy. Superior customer service and professional, friendly attitudes keep customers returning to this computer repair shop.
Best Credit Union
Barksdale Federal Credit Union
The mission of BFCU is to enhance the financial well being of its members and become the preferred financial partner for members and potential members.
Best Dance Studio
Vicki’s School of Dance
Learning to dance is fun, challenging and exciting at Vicki’s School of Dance, which has been going strong for 46 years.
Best Day Spa
Spa Concepts Salon & Spa
Spa Concepts is a full service AVEDA Salon and Day Spa catering to men and women. With two convenient Shreveport locations, there’s always time to treat yourself.
Best Dry Cleaning
Porter’s Fine Dry Cleaning
For over 40 years, Porter’s Dry Cleaning has created a means by which people can look and feel their best.
Best Employment Service
Jean Simpson Personnel Services
Jean Simpson Personnel Services provides qualified and experienced personnel on a temporary and temp-to-hire job basis.
Best Eyelash Salon
Lash Loft
From eyelash extensions to brow and bikini waxing, Lash Loft has professionals on staff to make you look and feel your best.
Best Fitness Club
Sleek Physique
A boutique group exercise studio that provides many different classes where clients can slim down and tone up while having fun.
Best Funeral Home
Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Homes, Crematorium & Cemeteries
This family-owned company is dedicated to providing the compassionate care families need when a loved one dies.
Best Garden Nursery
Akin’s Nursery
Generations of Shreveporters have put their trust in Akin’s Nursery and Landscape Co. to help them turn their yards into beautiful gardens.
Best Hair Salon
Avalon Hair Salon
Avalon Hair Salon services guests with dignity and respect while helping to create beauty, style and grace. Who doesn’t want to look (and feel) great all the time?
Best Heating & Air
AccuTemp Cooling & Heating
A cooling and heating business dedicated to meeting and exceeding clients’ expectations whether they are new customers or loyal patrons.
Best Home Builder
Terry Elston
Kitchen & Bath Cottage
Co-owner Terry Elston takes pride in his work and strives to give clients the most innovative design with the highest quality materials available.
Best Home Health Care
Trinity Home Health Care
The staff at this home health care agency genuinely cares about the community and it shows in their day-to-day interactions with the people they serve.
Best Home Improvement Contractor
Foster-Somerled Construction Group
There’s a reason that Foster-Somerled Construction Group’s construction, renovation, roofing and insurance claim restoration projects receive the highest ratings and reviews. They earn them.
Best Investment Firm
Merrill Lynch
The Shreveport office of Merrill Lynch focuses on delivering wealth management strategies to high net worth individuals and businesses while providing exemplary service.
Best Janitorial Service
Red River Sanitors
A maintenance management company that delivers excellent workmanship at a fair and competitive price and in an environmentally safe manner. Who could ask for more?
Best Lawn & Landscape Service
LA Lawn & Sod
A landscaping and lawn care business that handles jobs big and small for commercial, residential and federal government clients. Curb appeal at its finest.
Best Local College
LSUS
Louisiana State University Shreveport is a public university with 25 undergraduate degree programs, 13 master’s degree programs and one doctoral program, along with over 70 student organizations. There’s a place for everyone at LSUS.
Best Local Beverage Distributor
Eagle Distributing of Shreveport
A locally-owned beverage distributor that has served Shreveport-Bossier City and surrounding parishes in Northwest Louisiana for over 30 years.
Best Local Hotel/Motel
Remington Suite Hotel & Spa
Shreveport’s only premier boutique hotel provides luxurious accommodations in renovated, spacious suites. Enjoy your home away from home at the Remington.
Best Local Private School
First Baptist Church School
First Baptist Church School educates children from age three through the eighth grade in a setting that encourages intellectual, moral and spiritual growth.
Best Locksmith
Pop-A-Lock
Whether you need the locks changed on your home or business, your car door unlocked or a replacement set of keys, Pop-A-Lock has you covered 24 hours-a-day.
Best Movers
Two Guys Moving
They make it their top priority to deliver efficient worry-free moving at a very affordable price. Each move is planned and coordinated according to the individual’s needs.
Best Nail Salon
Spa Concepts Salon & Spa
Treat yourself to fabulous nails at this top-notch salon and spa.
Best Oil Change
Time-It Lube
Time-It Lube offers a variety of premium services. From oil changes to tire rotations, your car’s maintenance is their priority.
Best Pet Boarding/Grooming
Lucky’s Yellow Rubber Ducky
Give your pets the royal treatment at Lucky’s where they offer full service grooming and baths, self service baths, overnight boarding, doggie daycare and a luxury boutique.
Best Plumbing Company
Bobby L. Greene Plumbing & Heating
A family-owned plumbing and heating business whose highly trained technicians specialize in great customer service.
Best Public School
C. E. Byrd High School
Let your children make the best of their high school years at a school where students achieve academic excellence and acquire social and leadership skills through extracurricular activities.
Best Retirement Community
The Oaks of Louisiana
Here, you’ll find a healthy, active adult lifestyle in a residential setting designed to address your needs and a multitude of interests.
Best Tanning Salon
Sun Tan City
More than just a tanning salon, you’ll find great equipment, the best skin care products and well-trained tanning consultants to help you get the results you want.
Best Tire Store
Gateway Tire & Service Center
Find yourself with a flat tire? Don’t fret! Gateway provides fast and professional tire services to get you back on the road.
Best Roofing Company
Gold Star Construction & Roofing
After 32 years, Gold Star still looks forward to providing a courteous and professional service for all your roofing needs.
Best Vehicle Repair
Gateway Tire & Service Center
Gateway provides friendly and efficient services in order to reduce the stress of vehicle maintenance.
Best Weight Loss Clinic
Weight Know More
This medical weight loss clinic is dedicated to helping clients develop and maintain healthy lifestyles.
Best Charitable Event
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Every year, KTBS 3/St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Best Charitable Group
Nova’s Heart
Nova’s Heart is a non-profit organization that provides food for the pets of homeless people in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. If you’ve got a pet, you’ve got a best friend.
Best Children’s Entertainment
Sci-Port: Louisiana’s Science Center
Learning is fun at the 67,000-square-foot science center located along the riverfront in downtown Shreveport.
Best Day Trip
Jefferson, Texas
This historic city in east Texas is known for its old-time charm and its myriad of antique shops.
Best Event Venue
601 Spring
The elegant downtown Shreveport venue is available to rent for weddings, receptions and other special occasions.
Best Golf Course
East Ridge Country Club
East Ridge Country Club offers a place for seasoned golfers to share their beloved pastime with the next generation.
Best Home Accessory
Ivy & Stone
Ivy & Stone has farmhouse appeal, which gives your home a warm, cozy feeling every time you walk into a room.
Best Local Annual Event
Red River Revel
An annual family-friendly festival, which aims to provide northwest Louisiana the finest possible visual and performing arts experiences.
Best Marina
Shreveport Yacht Club
Whether you’re lounging by the pool, picnicking on the lawn or cruising on the lake, they are dedicated to ensuring a pleasant and safe retreat for the entire family.
Best Treats to Bring to a Dinner Party
Buttercups Cupcakes
A fabulous cupcake shop where made-from-scratch cupcakes are baked using high-quality, pure ingredients that are sure to make your taste buds dance.
Best Bar
Wine Country Bistro
The goal at Wine Country is to offer Shreveport a local bistro that provides exceptional food and wines at reasonable prices in a comfortable, yet refined environment.
Best Bartender
Josh Boyle at Parish Taceaux
Find yourself needing an after work cocktail? Josh Boyle is the man who can mix up whatever your heart desires.
Best Beer Selection
Strange Brew
Strange Brew offers more than 200 different brews nightly along with live music and your favorite cocktails. Enjoy a cold one (or two) with a few of your favorite people.
Best Casino Pool
Margaritaville Resort Casino
Cool off in the pool at the award-winning Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, which provides an island-style escape to make your getaway exceptional every time you visit.
Best Happy Hour
Wine Country Bistro
Wind down after a long day at work at Wine Country Bistro, which features great drinks and mouth-watering entrees.
Best Karaoke
Strange Brew
Test out your vocal chords at Strange Brew where karaoke fans can try out unique beer offerings in between tunes.
Best Martini Bar
Wine Country Bistro
Martini lovers can’t get enough of Wine Country Bistro, where great food pairs well with their drink of choice.
Best Place to Dance
Celebrity Lounge at Eldorado Resort Casino
An elegant bar and entertainment venue bringing guests live music, big screen televisions and a wide array of cocktails and signature drinks.
Best Place to Gamble
Horseshoe Bossier City
Located in the heart of downtown Bossier City next to the Red River, the casino resort has plenty of slots but don’t forget it also houses a 14-table poker room and table games such as blackjack
and craps.
Best Place for Live Music
The Stage
Have an itch for some live entertainment that’s sure to be a great time? The Stage’s calendar is full of cool acts that are sure to get the crowd going.
Best Sports Bar
Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Tune in to the big game at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar where the staff works hard every day to ensure each customer has a winning experience with great food, beverages, service and atmosphere.
Best Wine Bar
Wine Country Bistro
Wine Country Bistro prides itself on serving fine wines in a fine environment. Anyone is sure to find the right wine to suit his or her preference.
Best American Restaurant
Twisted Root
This burger joint uses a hands-on approach to keep their food great in a unique atmosphere with tons of personality.
Best Asian Restaurant
Imperial Cathay
The popular Chinese restaurant features a bar with large-screen TVs perfect for tuning into your favorite sports. And have you tried their house soup with wontons? Delicious.
Best Bakery
Julie Anne’s Bakery & Cafe
It’s almost impossible to drive past Julie Anne’s in the mornings without stopping for their fresh-baked cakes, pies, pastries, cookies and breads.
Best Barbeque
Silver Star Smokehouse
A superb steakhouse and barbecue joint featuring high-quality, authentic food located at the intersection of Highway 80 and I-220 in Bossier City.
Best Breakfast
Another Broken Egg
Find “craveably” delicious dishes for breakfast, brunch and lunch with an artisanal flair at this local favorite.
Best Brunch Spot
Another Broken Egg
Enjoy Another Broken Egg’s unique dishes ranging from twists on eggs benedict and gourmet omelets to unbelievable biscuit beignets.
Best Buffet
Margaritaville Resort Casino
The World Tour Buffet, located inside Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, is
one buffet that will not disappoint.
Best Cajun
Shane’s Seafood & BarBQ
Find Cajun roots at Shane’s where you can indulge in all your home-style favorites from fried catfish to boiled crawfish.
Best Deli
Jason’s Deli
Healthy and delicious, Jason’s is a family-owned and community-focused deli that uses wholesome ingredients in all their dishes.
Best Family Friendly Restaurant
Zocolo Neighborhood Eatery & Drinkery
From salads and sandwiches to fish, steak, pasta and pizza, Zocolo’s is the place to go for a great family-friendly atmosphere.
Best Fast Casual Restaurant
Parish Taceaux
One of the newest restaurants in downtown Shreveport, the eatery and bar serves up tacos that aren’t your ordinary taco fare.
Best Fine Dining
Superior’s Steakhouse
Superior’s Steakhouse is a fine dining restaurant you deserve to experience. Enjoy perfect USDA prime beef and seafood in a comfortable Chicago-style setting.
Best Italian Restaurant
Monjunis
There’s just something about that sauce. Serving great Italian food in an inviting atmosphere is their mission and continuing to improve customer service and your personal experience is their goal.
Best Late Night Eats
Fully Stacked
Tucked away under the Texas Street Bridge in downtown Shreveport, this restaurant stays open late to feed gourmet burgers to the late night crowd.
Best Mexican Restaurant
Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos
The Baja beach taco joint uses only wholesome ingredients without MSG, lard or artificial flavoring.
Best New Restaurant
Parish Taceaux
A bustling atmosphere makes this new restaurant the place to be and be seen.
Best Patio Dining
The Oyster Bar & Grille
Serving everything from oysters to Tex-Mex, this restaurant’s perfect patio area is equipped with fans to help keep you cool while enjoying the fresh air.
Best Restaurant for Vegetarian
Zocolo Neighborhood Eatery & Drinkery
Vegetarians love Zocolo’s, which serves up tasty and wholesome meatless fare in a great atmosphere.
Best Seafood Restaurant
Ralph & Kacoo’s
The Louisiana-based chain prides itself on preparing the best Cajun seafood in spacious quarters themed to south Louisiana.
Best Bloody Mary
Wine Country Bistro
Sometimes a Bloody Mary craving just hits you right smack in the stomach and nothing satisfies that craving more than Wine Country’s delicious version.
Best Burger
Grub Burger Bar
Is it the bun? Is it the beef? It must be all of it. Find fresh ingredients and big flavors served up in a lively environment at Grub Burger Bar.
Best Chicken Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
Customers can’t get enough of the wings at Buffalo Wild Wings, known for its signature sauces such as Parmesan garlic and mango habanero.
Best Dessert
Strawn’s Eat Shop
The local dining institution feels like mom and dad’s kitchen so it’s no surprise it has been nationally recognized for the refreshing
icebox pies on the menu.
Best Doughnuts
Southern Maid Donuts
The historic Shreveport establishment serves up hot donuts and nostalgia at
4 p.m. daily.
Best French Fries
Gullo’s Fresh Produce & Classic Bake Shop
Everything from hamburgers and fresh-cut steaks pair well with the fries at Gullo’s Market, where food is prepared fresh with a smile.
Best Frozen Yogurt
Counter Culture
You won’t find a better fro-yo than the famous Humphrey at Counter Culture.
Best Grocery Store
Kroger
The business principles that made the first Kroger store successful in 1883 – service, selection and value – continue to guide the company’s operations today.
Best Ice Cream
Baskin-Robbins
Find endless flavors and toppings at Louisiana’s favorite ice cream shop.
Best Iced Tea
McAlister’s Deli
People of the South love a refreshing iced tea all year round. Find the best at McAlister’s Deli.
Best King Cakes
Julie Anne’s Bakery & Cafe
When Mardi Gras rolls around, there’s no place better than Julie Anne’s Bakery to get a king cake that will be the life of any party.
Best Locally Made Juice
Well Fed Louisiana
Need a healthy pick-me-up? Well Fed Louisiana is the first and only cold-pressed organic juice bar in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
Best Margarita
Don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos
Margaritas hit the spot and go well with the Baja beach tacos and great atmosphere at Don Juanz.
Best Pizza
Johnny’s Pizza House
Whether it’s a Sweep the Kitchen or any other made-to-order item, Johnny’s is the place to satisfy your pizza cravings.
Best Po-boy
Po-Boy Express
It doesn’t matter if you choose to dine-in, pick-up or have your meal delivered; Po-Boy Express po-boys are the best in town.
Best Prepped Meals
Prepped Up Meals
Prepped Up Meals creates custom, fitness-oriented meal plans that are fresh and portioned for an active and healthy lifestyle. They’re designed to be eaten four to six times a day.
Best Salad
Newk’s Eatery
Fresh, wholesome ingredients make Newk’s salads a delicious way to get your daily dose of veggies.
Best Seafood Market
Farmers Seafood
They take pride in providing only the best and freshest seafood meats to every customer.
Best Steak
Silver Star Steakhouse
When you find yourself needing a hearty steak to fill the belly, you won’t find better than the steaks at Silver Star.
Best Subs
Subway
Find a health conscious meal at the world’s largest sandwich chain. Don’t forget Subway’s $5 foot long deal.
Best Sushi
Sushi Gen
The Japanese restaurant offers creative sushi rolls such as the red dragon roll and monkey brain roll.
Best Sweets & Treats
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Satisfy your sweet tooth with bundt cakes ranging from bite-sized to multi-tiered.
Best Antique Store
King’s Antique Mall
King’s Antique Mall contains over 70 small
shops filled with antiques, vintage clothing, mid-century items, small gifts, art, furniture and
much more. You’re sure to find something special.
Best Appliances
Barrett Appliance & Home Products
Barrett Appliance, a one-stop showroom and design center, serves builders and
homeowners in a 90,000-square-mile region covering north Louisiana and east Texas.
Best Bed/Mattress Store
The Bedroom Sleep Shops
Bring home a comfy mattress to get your beauty rest on each night from The Bedroom Sleep Shops, a family-owned discount mattress and bedroom furniture store based in Shreveport.
Best Boat Dealership
Bayou Outdoor Supercenter
Whether you’re goin’ fishin’ or just headed out for some watersport fun, find the best boat for your buck at Bayou Outdoor Supercenter.
Best Bridal Boutique
Happily Ever After
Say ‘yes’ to the perfect dress for the most important day of your life at Happily Ever After where the staff strives to provide customers with the personal service and bridal styling found in
high-end boutiques.
Best Cabinet Store
Custom-Bilt Cabinet & Supply
Find a wide array of building materials for professional building contractors, institutional accounts and retail sales where the staff is friendly and knowledgeable.
Best Children’s Shop
The Moppet Shoppe
An incredible children’s shop full of boutique brands of clothing, hair accessories, shoes
and plush to make your child the most stylish
of the bunch.
Best Clothing Accessory Store
Pretenses
Look good and feel good with fashionable styles offered at affordable prices all year long.
Best Fine Jeweler (tied)
Connie & V. Cross Jewelers
If diamonds are your girl’s best friends,
Connie is your go-to jeweler to make her dreams come true.
McCary Jewelers
For those looking for one-of-a-kind, custom
pieces, look no further than McCary’s, where
you’ll find unique, well-crafted merchandise.
Best Florist
Broadmoor Florist
Where can you find beautiful floral arrangements that express exactly what you’re feeling to the person you’re giving them to? Broadmoor Florist, of course.
Best Furniture Store
Ivan Smith
The staff’s commitment to their customers, the communities they reside in and their employees makes Ivan Smith the best in the area.
Best Gift Shop
Lewis Gifts
For over 75 years, the Lewis family has been a part of Shreveport’s retail community and has provided sundries and gifts to generations of customers.
Best Home Decor Store
Canatella Interiors
Canatella Interiors is a full-service interior design business with the goal of pleasing customers and keeping them coming back again and again.
Best Lighting Store
Barrett Appliance & Home Products
What would a home be without light? Dark, obviously. Let Barrett Appliance & Home Products light up your home with beautiful fixtures and much more.
Best Manufactured Housing
Greg Tilley’s Bossier Mobile Homes
Buying a new home from Greg Tilley’s is easy and stress-free due to the hands-on knowledge and experience gained from operating since 1977.
Best Men’s Clothing Store
John Pickens
In a time when finding unique men’s fashion in local shops is hard to do, John Pickens Clothiers brings your guy from drab to fab in no time.
Best Pet Store
PetSmart
Find everything your pet needs in one place at PetSmart, and being able to bring them along on your shopping trip is always a plus.
Best Consignment/Resale Store
Home Again
Home Again Consignment has been your trusted furniture, home decor, antique and artwork consignment shop for well over a decade. Give great pieces a new home buy shopping at Home Again.
Best Shoe Store
Imelda’s
Even Cinderella could find the perfect shoe at Imelda’s, an upscale/contemporary shoe boutique offering designer brands and top quality shoes to women of all ages.
Best Shopping Center
Shoppes at Bellemead
At this unique lifestyle center, shoppers can browse top retailers amidst a sophisticated setting of beautifully appointed shop facades and park-like surroundings.
Best Sporting Goods Store
Academy Sports & Outdoors
Academy Sports & Outdoors is a premier sports, outdoor and lifestyle retailer with a broad assortment of quality products from weights and training equipment to bicycles and sneakers.
Best Vape Store
Buku Vapor
This vape store in Shreveport provides great customer service and is quick to answer the questions of those new to the vaping world.
Best Women’s Boutique
Pretenses
Looking for the perfect little black dress
for a special occasion? Look no further than Pretenses for all your retail therapy needs, ladies.
Best Butcher
Maxwell’s Market
Looking for that perfect cut of meat? Maxwell’s Market provides a superior shopping experience by offering convenient and personal customer service as well as delicious homemade meals.
Best Caterer
Drake Catering
Chef Blake at Drake Catering is always willing to go the extra mile to make his customers happy with unique dishes that are sure to hit the spot.
Best Chef
Blake Jackson
Drake Catering
Chef Blake Jackson, of Drake Catering, is known for his creativity and his keen sense of detail and presentation.
Best Financial Advisor
Ryan Thompson
Ryan Thompson can help you define and meet your goals by delivering resources to you in the way that is most appropriate for how you invest and what you want to achieve.
Best Hair Stylist
Amanda Crowder
Amanda Crowder has never seen a bad hair day she can’t fix. She’s been a stylist for five years and loves to help clients look and feel their very best.
Best Insurance Agent
Ben Tullos
His mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.
Best Landscape Contractor
Jody’s Lawn Team
JLT Landscape Professionals specializes in residential and commercial landscaping services. Talk about curb appeal.
Best Local Teacher
Toni Ford
Greenacres Middle School Student favorite Toni Ford teaches sixth grade math and is a pep squad sponsor at Greenacres Middle School in Bossier City.
Best Local Principal
Pam Graham
Fairfield Magnet School
Students and parents alike love Pam Graham, the principal at Fairfield Elementary Magnet School. She’s one-of-a-kind and loves what she does.
Best Local Athlete
Dak Prescott
Haughton graduate, Mississippi State star and rookie starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott is unstoppable.
Best Local TV Personality
Ron Young
KSLA 12
The morning weather doesn’t have to be snoozeville. Ron Young wakes you up with his upbeat personality every morning on KSLA.
Best Local Radio Personality
Jay Whatley
Shreveport native and popular DJ on K94.5, a position he’s held since 2007, Jay makes any commute more enjoyable.
Best Local News Anchor
Gerry May
KTBS 3
A graduate of University of Texas at Arlington, he has been a co-anchor at KTBS 3 News since 2001.Gerry May brings you up-to-date on what’s happening now.
Best Local News Station
KTBS 3
KTBS Channel 3 is your local ABC affiliate with the most watched news programming in the ArkLaTex. They’re on your side.
Best Local Sports Reporter
Tim Fletcher
Sports personality who hosts his own show on KWKH AM1130 from 6 – 9 a.m. on weekday mornings, Tim was featured as SB Magazine’s Guess Who in October of this year.
Best Local Meteorologist
Ron Young
KSLA 12
Ron Young is the KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist for KSLA News 12 This Morning and KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m. and noon. He also co-anchors KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m.
Best Make Up Artist
Kaitlynn Williford
Find Kaitlynn at Bridgette’s Salon in Bossier City and let her help you look and feel fabulous.
Best Mardi Krewe
Krewe of Centaur
Established in 1991, the Krewe of Centaur is the largest Mardi Gras krewe in northwest Louisiana. Their parade always rolls 10 days before Fat Tuesday.
Best Massage Therapist
Tanjela Johnson at Spa Concepts
Clients swear by Tanjela Johnson at Spa Concepts, who is able to melt anyone’s stress away.
Best Personal Trainer
Kaye Leslie Otis
As owner of Titanium Fitness Personal Training, her desire is to help others overcome obstacles and reach their health and fitness goals.
Best Photographer
Brittany Strickland
Brittany Strickland has always seen things a little differently, and that’s what has made her a successful photographer.
Best Videographer
Cupio Media
Cupio Media specializes in video, social and web production. The creativity and talent that goes into their productions is unbelievable.
Best Physical Therapist (tied)
Brewer Physical Therapy
At Brewer Physical Therapy, individualized treatment plans are designed to help you regain your strength, restore function and discover new levels of health and vitality.
Marshall Cowley
For over 20 years, Marshall Cowley has been practicing physical therapy to help others improve mobility, function and quality of life.
Best Real Estate Agent
Courtney Lowry
Courtney Lowry at Ramsey-Hoffpauir Associates is sure to help her clients find exactly what they’re looking for in a new home.
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Catherine Foret
University Veterinary Hospital
For Catherine Foret, becoming a veterinarian was a calling, not just a career. When she can see or feel an animal realize she’s there to help, there’s nothing more rewarding.
Best Wedding Planner
Donna Brian
Love in Bloom
Her mission is for clients to enjoy their wedding day, rehearsal dinner, corporate gala or other special event – stress free.
Best Blogger
Jada Durden
A blogger and freelance writer who loves all things related to travel, food and entertainment, check out her blog called LovingThisLife.
December 2, 2016
December 3, 2016
