Kick off the New Year right by attending these exciting events happening this January in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. If you’re looking for some family-friendly entertainment, the famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their incredible moves to the court. For a night out on the town, check out one of the country music acts taking the stage on Jan. 27 at Margaritaville and DiamondJacks.

Harlem Globetrotters

Jan. 14

Get ready for some amazing basketball action when the Harlem Globetrotters return to Bossier City at the CenturyLink Center. A star-studded roster will have fans of all ages on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment for all ages to enjoy. Before the game, take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience using the Magic Pass where you have the opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters — getting autographs, trying out ball tricks, shooting and taking photos. This unique 30-minute pre-show will create memories of a lifetime. All customers must have a game ticket AND Magic Pass for entry. Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on the court. www.ticketmaster.com

John Anderson

Jan. 14

Join the Margaritaville Resort Casino with John Anderson for a live show featuring songs from four decades of traditional country music. Anderson got his start in the music business playing in rock bands but soon discovered George Jones and Merle Haggard and switched to traditional country music. His early hits include I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal, Swingin and Seminole Wind. His latest album is called Goldmine and is a favorite amongst lovers of authentic music of any genre. Go see him for an unforgettable evening. www.margaritavillebossiercity.com

Michael Carbonaro Live

Jan. 21

Actor, magician, comedian and improvisational artist known for his original hidden camera magic series, The Carbonaro Effect on truTV, Michael Carbonaro will perform at DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel. This show will be packed with audience interaction, hilarious video clips and his signature blend of bizarre antics and mind-blowing magic. All ages are welcome. www.ticketmaster.com

Pippin

Jan. 27

Following its acclaimed run at Boston’s American Repertory Theater, Pippin is a high-flying, death defying hit Broadway musical. The musical tells the story of a young man at a crossroads in his life. Does he follow in the footsteps of his father, one of the most powerful men in the land, or does he strike out on his own to find his own “Corner of the Sky?” The story is told by a traveling troupe of actors and acrobats called Players. Like a vaudeville act, the Players both act out the roles of the story and speak directly to the audience. Join the The Strand Theatre as they host a magical, unforgettable evening you won’t soon forget. www.thestrandtheatre.com

Tracy Lawrence

Jan. 27

Tracy Lawrence is one of the most recognizable voices in Country music with songs such as Paint Me A Birmingham, Time Marches On, Alibis and Find Out Who Your Friends Are. The entertainer has enjoyed 22 songs on the Billboard top ten charts with 18 number one singles, selling over 13 million albums worldwide. Come see him perform live at DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel. www.ticketmaster.com

G. Sheppard

Jan. 27

Come out and enjoy one of country music biggest legends. His 21 number-one hits make him one of the most popular live performers on tour today. It’s only natural— with shows chock full of chart topping hits like Last Cheaters Waltz, I Loved ‘Em, Every One, Do You Wanna Go To Heaven and Party Time, Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. Join him live at 8 p.m. for a toe-tapping, knee-slapping good time at Margaritaville’s Paradise Theater. www.margaritavillebossiercity.com