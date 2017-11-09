It’s November, and while some of us are still getting used to the Halloween holiday being over, others are rolling straight into Thanksgiving.

We here at SB have a lot to be thankful for and it’s no doubt our community does, too. Most might say they’re thankful for their families, friends, health and careers, but we wanted to think a little further outside the usual box.

Here are 11 things we’re thankful for that happened in 2017 in SB:

1. New SporTran Bus Terminal

If you’re a rider, you may have noticed a BIG difference. Shreveport upgraded its bus terminal for a new, accessible hub. You might have seen the new paint job on the busses, too!

2. Lyft

This was a true game changer for SB and continues to be. Now that we have Lyft, it’s just a simple press of the button on your phone.

3. Downtown Bossier’s New Development

The wait is over! Downtown Bossier City got a big facelift and new shops are popping up all over the place. Plus the big reveal of the East Bank District is coming soon.

4. National Music Acts

From Stevie Nicks to Sir Paul McCartney, 2017 was a good year for music in SB. We got to see Jason Aldean, Journey and a ton of other national acts who stopped by.

5. The Dog Park

One of the biggest controversies on both sides of the Red River, Shreveport’s Dog Park finally opened this summer.

6. Construction Ending on Kings

It took a few years, but the roads are finally clear — for now. Kings near Youree was a cluster for the better part of 2016 and 2017, but things have finally smoothed out.

7. Our Very Own Miss Louisiana

Lauren Vizza was crowned Miss Louisiana and will go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant. We were just beyond thrilled, plus we’ll have a lovely little interview in December’s issue.

8. Shreveport Aquarium Opening

November 1 marked the opening of Shreveport Aquarium, the newest addition to downtown Shreveport.

9. New Restaurants & Eateries

La Madeleine was (and is) on everyone’s radar, plus local restaurants such as Chicken Salad Chick, Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen, SALT, Silver Star Grille and First Watch (opening soon!).

10. Mahaffey Farms Expansion

Word broke about Mahaffey Farm’s expansion not too long ago and that means more produce, more meat and more cultivation for the 318.

11. Online Grocery Shopping





While we do enjoy shopping local as much as we can, the ease of buying groceries just got easier. Now we have online options including Walmart and Kroger Marketplace.