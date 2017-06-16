By Hannah Brewster

This summer, put down the remote and quit succumbing to “Netflix and chill.” If you’re running out of ideas for romantic outings, look no further. Shreveport-Bossier is filled with numerous off-the-wall outings to replace the ominous, “I don’t know, what do you want to do?”

The Perfect Pair

What beats a romantic date involving wine and chocolate? Put your taste buds to the test as you enjoy a unique variety of fine wine and chocolate at Margaritaville Resort Casino. Throughout your experience, an expert instructor helps you expand your knowledge of flavor profiles and tips to recreate delicious combinations, all while allowing you to indulge in perfect pairings.

Explore Sportsman’s Paradise

Take a weekend escape to enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of Lake Bistineau or Cypress Black Bayou. Pack up some camping gear, blankets and roast s’mores under a night of twinkling stars filled with deep conversation. During the daylight hours, rent a flat-bottom boat, kayak or canoe, or lace up your shoes and hike around the mainland areas.

Brunch Time

Start the day off right in powdered sugar bliss over a plate of beignets at Marilynn’s Place, followed by a caffeine rush at Rhino Coffee’s relaxing uptown location. If breakfast truly is the most important meal of the day, then obviously you should make it the best.

Fly High

Adrenaline junkies: get ready for a day of hydroflying on Cypress Lake. Take turns flying with iFly H20 Watersports on a hydroflight device connected by a hose of pressured water to send you soaring up to 40 feet in the air. Talk about an unforgettable date.

Homegrown Saturdays

Support the best of SB’s produce farmers and small business owners with a Saturday spent at the Shreveport or Bossier Farmers Markets. Peruse locally sourced honey, fresh fruits and vegetables, beautiful blooms and handcrafted décor, or take a break from shopping and have a bite from a few of the best food trucks and restaurants in SB.

Cool Down

It is no secret summer in Louisiana is hot, so beat the heat and chill out with some sweet treats at local stops. Try a refreshing Italian ice blended with frozen custard from Happy Belly’s Italian Ice Factory, or a signature Humphrey from Counter Culture loaded with vanilla frozen yogurt, house-made granola, three fruits of your choice and drizzled with honey.

Take it To Go

Change up your traditional dinner date and order curbside at one of SB’s popular food trucks. Take your pick with Hawaiian cuisine from Ono’s, classic German dishes from Moni’s or chow down on a specialty po-boy from Lucky’s. Good luck choosing just one.

Classic Sips

Nestled in the heart of Benton, Ben’s Town Antiques Soda Fountain awaits for memories made sipping cream sodas topped with rich vanilla ice cream. Your significant other is one-of-a-kind; so it only makes sense to take them on a one-of-a-kind date to one of the few timeless soda fountains in its original location throughout the United States.

Berry Sweet

Skip a trip to the grocery store and pick your own berries. Travel to Haughton to handpick ripe blueberries from Blueberry Hill Farm while taste testing a few as you go. Later on, try whipping up homemade blueberry muffins or pie to reward your efforts.

Picnic for Two

An oldie, but a goodie. Fill up a basket with some of your favorite foods and lay a blanket out at a park, lakeshore or even your backyard, and toast to summer as the sun goes down. For even more fun, stuff a truck bed with blankets and stargaze during dessert.