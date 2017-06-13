If I hear of one more list in which Louisiana is ranked at the bottom, I’m going to have a conniption fit. Who or what is creating these lists? In the last 24 hours (as of writing this), Louisiana has been ranked worst for nurses, second-worst for working moms, worst for police officers and in January, Politico Magazine ranked Louisiana the worst state — period.

I’m fed up with the bashing of our great state and I’m taking a stand. In response, I’ve created my own list, one that shows which areas Louisiana is ranked at the top. Here are 10 Reasons Why Louisiana Is The Best: