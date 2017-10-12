October 31 will be here before you know it, and honestly, the entire month is full of parties, events and gatherings. Between haunted houses and trick-or-treating, the most important thing is finding a costume.

If you live in Louisiana, sometimes Halloween can be tricky. Our weather is totally unpredictable and anything layered is a toss-up. Will it be too hot? Will it rain? We truly never know, but it’s always good to start planning a costume sooner than later.

This year, I decided to put together a list of totally terrific character costumes — and they all have something in common. From real life people to television characters, here are my top 10 Halloween costumes that scream Louisiana.

1. Billy the Exterminator

#billytheexterminator #vexcon #billybretherton #rickybretherton A post shared by Chris Tribal Hindes (@tribalwarrior13) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

All you need is the proper wig a la Billy Ray Cyrus circa 1993, a black cowboy hat of sorts, terrible sunglasses and a leather vest.

2. Any of the members of Ducky Dynasty

#halloween2016 #duckdynasty #duckdynastycostume #mybabykilliedit #loveit❤️ #tonyissocool A post shared by Monica Ferrer (@monica8g) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

Throw on a beard and a bandana and call it a day.

3. Richard Simmons

Did you know Richard Simmons was born in New Orleans? Grab your glitter shorts and let’s go! Don’t forget the loose tank.

4. Emeril Lagasse

I'm on @qvc on In the Kitchen with @davidvenableqvc Tune in now! #itkwd #AirFryer A post shared by Chef Emeril J. Lagasse III (@emeril) on Jul 26, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Chef coats are pretty easy to find at thrift stores and you can just yell “BAM!” all throughout the night.

5. Lil Wayne

Couldn't take u serious. 😂 #halloween #lilwaynecostume #youngmoney 😎🎃 A post shared by 🇧🇪 (@_hami_) on Nov 1, 2014 at 2:48pm PDT

Micro braids, face tats and a white t-shirt come together for an iconic Weezy look.

6. Gambit from X-Men

Gambit is an iconic X-Men character and was born in New Orleans. The face mask, coat and playing cards pull together this look.

7. Britney Spears

I'm 1990's Britney Spears for 90's MashUp night 😳 😂 #hitmebabyonemoretime #itsbritneybitch #bootiela #britneyspearscostume #teenageimposter A post shared by Miss Xandra (@miss_xandra) on Mar 12, 2016 at 9:23pm PST

School girl, red latex or a python — take your pick. This Louisiana native has a ton of different looks from through the years.

8. Ellen DeGeneres

People always try to dress like sexy women on Halloween. Well…Don't worry. The dance is coming. #Halloween #Ellencostume #EllenDegeneres A post shared by Marchae Grair (@chaebella) on Oct 26, 2013 at 8:53pm PDT

“I’m Ellen,” and you can be, too. As long as you’ve got on a snappy sweater vest, button down and wig you’re good to go.

9. Elvis Presley

#elviscostume #purim2017 A post shared by Ofer Regirer (@oferig) on Mar 13, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

While Elvis wasn’t born in Louisiana, he did play a big role in the Louisiana Hayride. You may need to raid your grandpas closet for this look, but it’s a fairly easy ensemble. Just remember the hair! It’s key.

10. Sookie Stackhouse from True Blood

There are few places you can find the “Merlotte’s” t-shirt, but when it doubt, print it out and make it yourself. Just take white t-shirt, slap on the logo, grab an apron and pull your hair into a ponytail. Don’t forget the vampire bite on your neck!