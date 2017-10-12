10 Character Costumes That Scream Louisiana
October 31 will be here before you know it, and honestly, the entire month is full of parties, events and gatherings. Between haunted houses and trick-or-treating, the most important thing is finding a costume.
If you live in Louisiana, sometimes Halloween can be tricky. Our weather is totally unpredictable and anything layered is a toss-up. Will it be too hot? Will it rain? We truly never know, but it’s always good to start planning a costume sooner than later.
This year, I decided to put together a list of totally terrific character costumes — and they all have something in common. From real life people to television characters, here are my top 10 Halloween costumes that scream Louisiana.
1. Billy the Exterminator
All you need is the proper wig a la Billy Ray Cyrus circa 1993, a black cowboy hat of sorts, terrible sunglasses and a leather vest.
2. Any of the members of Ducky Dynasty
Throw on a beard and a bandana and call it a day.
3. Richard Simmons
Did you know Richard Simmons was born in New Orleans? Grab your glitter shorts and let’s go! Don’t forget the loose tank.
4. Emeril Lagasse
Chef coats are pretty easy to find at thrift stores and you can just yell “BAM!” all throughout the night.
5. Lil Wayne
Micro braids, face tats and a white t-shirt come together for an iconic Weezy look.
6. Gambit from X-Men
Gambit is an iconic X-Men character and was born in New Orleans. The face mask, coat and playing cards pull together this look.
7. Britney Spears
School girl, red latex or a python — take your pick. This Louisiana native has a ton of different looks from through the years.
8. Ellen DeGeneres
“I’m Ellen,” and you can be, too. As long as you’ve got on a snappy sweater vest, button down and wig you’re good to go.
9. Elvis Presley
While Elvis wasn’t born in Louisiana, he did play a big role in the Louisiana Hayride. You may need to raid your grandpas closet for this look, but it’s a fairly easy ensemble. Just remember the hair! It’s key.
10. Sookie Stackhouse from True Blood
There are few places you can find the “Merlotte’s” t-shirt, but when it doubt, print it out and make it yourself. Just take white t-shirt, slap on the logo, grab an apron and pull your hair into a ponytail. Don’t forget the vampire bite on your neck!